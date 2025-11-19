Rekor Systems Offers Policymakers a Privacy-Protected and Responsible Path Forward for the Use of Automated License Plate Recognition

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that it has developed a technology framework to protect personal privacy in connection with the use of vehicle recognition data, including data generated through automated license plate recognition (“ALPR”). The announcement comes as officials across the United States and around the world are actively examining the risks associated with large-scale ALPR and vehicle recognition networks, problematic interagency data sharing, and the exposure of personal information to unauthorized third parties or through FOIA requests.

The Company has obtained a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office that establishes a structured, and enforceable method for encoding and anonymizing vehicle identification data (including license plate reads) at the point of collection. The method ensures that specific vehicle information remains encrypted and cannot be accessed without lawful authorization and addresses growing national and international concerns about widespread surveillance, inconsistent privacy practices, and the lack of any proper safeguards regarding how vehicle data is used and shared.

Core elements of Rekor’s privacy framework include:

Immediate encoding of all license plate and other vehicle identification data as part of the collection process.

Real time ability to use deidentified vehicle information for legitimate purposes.

Releasing identifying information only when a warrant or legally approved documentation is received.

Real-time access to National Crime Information Center “hot-listed” wanted vehicles to support urgent public safety requirements.

This approach provides a process for establishing consistent privacy safeguards through administrative guidance, legislation, or procurement rules. Public safety agencies can adopt it without disrupting their current activities, and it improves oversight, accountability, and public confidence in ALPR programs.

“Our innovative and groundbreaking approach offers a transformative procedure for ALPR use,” said Chris Kadoch, Chief Science Officer at Rekor Systems. “Public safety agencies and elected officials need to be able to ensure that they can reliably and efficiently enforce safeguards and limits on how and when personal data is accessed. Our approach provides built-in privacy protection while preserving the investigative capabilities agencies rely on.”

State, local, and international leaders are evaluating how to improve privacy protections and set responsible standards for ALPR use,” said Jenn Candelaria, General Manager of Rekor Scout: “Our innovative approach provides a practical way to update policies and increase public trust. I encourage public safety agencies, elected officials, and policymakers interested in implementing privacy-protected ALPR to contact the company directly.”

Rekor will provide this patented privacy framework to any authorized government agency seeking a new ALPR system that supports accountability, enhances privacy protections, and maintains operational efficiency for public safety programs.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

