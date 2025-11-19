Troilus Upsizes Debt Financing Mandate to US$1 Billion

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF; FRA: CM5R) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced debt financing mandate from US$700 million to up to US$1 billion (see March 13, 2025, press release). The financing, led by a syndicate of leading global financial institutions, including Societe Generale, KfW IPEX-Bank, and Export Development Canada (“EDC”) (together the Mandated Lead Arrangers or “MLAs”), will support the development and construction of the copper-gold Troilus Project (the “Project”), located in north-central Québec, Canada.

The upsizing of the mandate reflects the strength of current commodity markets and the material uplift in project economics relative to the conservative assumptions used in the Feasibility Study. It also underscores the continued confidence of the Company’s lending partners and Troilus’ growing strategic importance as one of North America’s next major copper-gold mines.



The expanded mandate represents a continuation of the structured financing process initiated in 2024 and reflects the growing alignment among Troilus’ global lenders and export credit agency partners.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “I'm incredibly proud of the entire team for their relentless dedication to this project. We are building a long-life operation founded on strong economics, technical excellence, and environmental integrity. Our focus has been and remains on securing a robust and sustainable financing structure that reflects the quality and enduring potential of the Troilus Project. The increase to US$1 billion positions us to deliver a funded construction package for Troilus in 2026 and reflects the team's disciplined approach to unlocking value for our stakeholders and communities".



Technical, financial, and environmental & social due diligence with the MLAs is progressing on schedule and is nearing completion. Finalization is anticipated in Q1 2026, which remains subject to credit approvals, and negotiation and execution of definitive financing agreements and satisfaction of the conditions precedent thereunder.

Auramet International Inc. continues to act as project finance advisor, supporting Troilus in structuring and executing a comprehensive financing solution to advance the project toward construction.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.

