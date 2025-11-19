TransUnion Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions for the second consecutive year. Gartner evaluates providers based on their ‘Completeness of Vision’ and ‘Ability to Execute.’

“We feel strongly that being named a Leader for the second year in a row validates the impact of what we’re building,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “Our investment in technology and focus on innovation are helping clients turn insight into action and drive measurable performance.”

TruAudience’s MMM capabilities enable brands and agencies to:

Use unified, SaaS-based tools for advanced MMM, attribution, and experimentation to optimize performance

Run scenario planning and complex analytics with clear, intuitive visualizations for KPI-specific insights

Accelerate in-housing through robust support programs, training, and high adoption of transformation initiatives



“To us, this recognition reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients,” added Mike Finnerty, SVP of US Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “We work side by side to solve tough challenges and make data more meaningful.”

Through the TruAudience suite, TransUnion delivers data-driven insights that connect analytics to action, helping businesses plan, measure, and optimize with confidence.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

