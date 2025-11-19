Marex expands into US Structured Products Market to meet Rising Advisor Demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (“Marex”; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, has launched its structured products business in the United States to serve demand from registered investment advisors (RIAs), broker-dealers, and private banks seeking greater issuer and credit diversification. The expansion is led by Scott Kerbel, recently appointed Head of US Distribution for Marex Financial Products.

Marex Financial Products brings its established structured products expertise to the US market, drawing on a global business that has issued more than 20,000 structured products. As a globally active non-bank issuer, Marex offers advisors an additional source of diversification alongside faster product turnaround and transparent pricing.

Structured investments are evolving from short-term yield tools toward becoming part of core portfolio allocations, a shift Marex supports through easy access, competitive pricing, and scalable structuring capabilities. The US business plans to deliver a broad and flexible range of structured investment solutions, drawing on Marex’s global structuring expertise, designed for RIAs, broker-dealers, and private banks.

Joost Burgerhout, Head of Financial Products said, “This is a pivotal moment for the US structured-products market, with increasing volumes on track for $220Bn in 2025 (source: SPi, part of WSD), as advisors continue to seek tailored investment solutions designed to deliver defined outcomes for clients. There has not been a new issuer in the US market for several years and end users are finding that amongst existing issuers, their concentration of credit risk is increasing. Marex, as a non-bank issuer, has a different credit risk profile than existing bank issuers and therefore truly provides for credit risk diversification. With Scott leading our US efforts and drawing on his strong industry relationships alongside Marex’s global structuring expertise, we’re well placed to serve this growing advisor base.”

Scott brings more than two decades of structured-investment experience from senior roles at HSBC, Credit Suisse, and Wells Fargo. Under his leadership, Marex is expanding its US team to deepen client coverage and to strengthen relationships with financial professionals.

Scott Kerbel, Head of US Distribution said, “Advisors are looking for greater choice and clarity in how structured investments are delivered. I’m pleased to be leading this initiative in the US where Marex’s global experience and responsiveness can be helpful to advisors seeking access to solutions that meet their clients’ objectives.”

Ram Vittal, CEO, Americas “In a market concentrated with bank issuers, Marex’s structured products business will provide investors with credit diversification. The offering expands our product capabilities in the region while leveraging our existing operating infrastructure efficiently, marking an exciting milestone in our continued growth across the Americas.”

Contact us

Jennifer Hallahan

Head of Marketing and Communications, Americas

jhallahan@marex.com



Emma Cormerais

Head of Marex Solutions Business Development

emma.cormerais@marexsolutions.com

About Marex

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.