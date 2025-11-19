GUERBET : Financial agenda for 2026

 | Source: GUERBET GUERBET

Financial agenda for 2026

Villepinte, November 19, 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2026.

Publications calendar
  • 2025 ANNUAL REVENUE
February 05, 2026, after trading
  • 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 11, 2026, after trading
  • 2026 1ST QUARTER REVENUE
April 23, 2026, after trading
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
May 22, 2026
  • 2026 2ND QUARTER REVENUE
July 23, 2026, after trading
  • 2026 FIRST HALF RESULTS
September 15, 2026, after trading
  • 2026 3RD QUARTER REVENUE
October 22, 2026, after trading

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 98 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €841m in 2024. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.


Contacts:

Guerbet     
Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com

Seitosei.Actifin                                                                                       
Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 6 85 52 76 93 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com
Anne-Claire Taton, Press +33 6 02 12 25 18 / anne-claire.taton@seitosei-actifin.com

Attachment


Attachments

GUERBET_Agenda financier 2026 EN

Recommended Reading