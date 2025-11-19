GUERBET : Financial agenda for 2026

Financial agenda for 2026

Villepinte, November 19, 2025: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, is announcing its financial agenda for 2026.

Publications calendar 2025 ANNUAL REVENUE February 05, 2026, after trading 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS March 11, 2026, after trading 2026 1ST QUARTER REVENUE April 23, 2026, after trading ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING May 22, 2026 2026 2ND QUARTER REVENUE July 23, 2026, after trading 2026 FIRST HALF RESULTS September 15, 2026, after trading 2026 3RD QUARTER REVENUE October 22, 2026, after trading

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 98 years, with more than 2,905 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 9% of our revenue to Research and Development in four centers in France and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris and generated revenue of €841m in 2024. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.





Contacts:

Guerbet

Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications +33 6 30 11 57 82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com

Seitosei.Actifin

Marianne Py, Financial Communication + 33 6 85 52 76 93 / marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com

Anne-Claire Taton, Press +33 6 02 12 25 18 / anne-claire.taton@seitosei-actifin.com

