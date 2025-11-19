Director/PDMR Shareholding

 Endeavour Mining PLC

Endeavour Mining plc
19 November 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusChief Financial Officer/ PDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)CurrencyGBP- Great British Pound
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
32.90619,500
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 19,500 Ordinary Shares
  • £641,675
e)Date of the transaction14 November 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

