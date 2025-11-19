Bitcoin Depot Partners with Wild Bill’s Tobacco for Multi-Store Pilot, Eyeing Wider Midwest Expansion

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced a new retail partnership with Wild Bill’s Tobacco, one of America’s leading specialty tobacco retailers, with locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, and Missouri. The collaboration will commence with a pilot installation of Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 10 Wild Bill’s stores with the opportunity to expand across the company’s portfolio of more than 250 stores in the future.

“We’re excited to welcome Wild Bill’s customers to our network as we expand our footprint and further advance our mission to make Bitcoin access simple, secure, and convenient,” said Scott Buchanan, President & COO of Bitcoin Depot. “By partnering with trusted, high-traffic retailers like Wild Bill’s, we meet customers where they already shop and ensure they can buy Bitcoin safely and easily while running everyday errands.”

Founded in 1994, Wild Bill’s is a well-established Midwest retailer known for its broad product selection and steady customer traffic. Its convenient neighborhood presence provides an accessible and convenient environment for customers to access Bitcoin while making everyday purchases.



"Wild Bill’s has always focused on providing customers with new, value-added services," said Justin Samona, VP of Business Development for Wild Bill’s. "Partnering with Bitcoin Depot now brings a trusted crypto solution into our stores, and this pilot will allow our teams to fine-tune an intentional rollout and deliver the best customer experience, setting the stage for a broader expansion in the months ahead.”



This news comes during a pivotal year of growth and momentum for Bitcoin Depot, which also recently expanded its operations into Hong Kong. In 2025 alone, Bitcoin Depot has announced multiple strategic retail partnerships, asset acquisitions, executive appointments, a series of BTC treasury updates, and the rollout of its enhanced compliance program. In August, Bitcoin Depot was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Companies 2025.



For more information, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 9,000 kiosk locations as of August 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.



About Wild Bill’s

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Wild Bill’s Tobacco has grown to become the second largest tobacco retailer in the United States and the #1 retailer in Michigan. With more than 240 locations across Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Missouri, and Indiana, Wild Bill’s is committed to delivering the best selection of products at competitive prices while providing exceptional customer service. Inside every Wild Bill’s store, customers will also find a walk-in humidor stocked with premium cigars from around the world.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including our growth strategy and ability to increase deployment of our products and services, the anticipated effects of the Amendment, and the closing of the Preferred Sale. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; our ability to manage future growth; our ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner and make enhancements to our platform; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; and those factors described or referenced in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our assessments to change.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

