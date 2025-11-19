Alignment Healthcare to Present at Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that it will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. EST.

A webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare

alignment@mpublicrelations.com