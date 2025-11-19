New Survey: Gen Z and Gen Alpha Want a Faster, More Private, Video-First Web – On Their Terms

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia , the digital experience leader, today announced the results of an independent survey in partnership with TeenVoice to examine the behaviors and desires of the next generation of digital users. The findings signal a shift toward a web where young users expect to co-create digital experiences, rather than simply consume them – one where privacy, speed, and video-first experiences define the standard.

The report titled, “What Teens Want: Insights into the Digital Futures Gen Z and Gen Alpha Expect,” surveyed more than 500 teens aged 13-19 to understand their priorities for the digital world ahead. The results revealed that privacy-respecting personalization, video-first experiences, and website speed, as well as utility and simplicity, are paramount. Key findings include:

Privacy is a priority: 44% of teens say keeping their data private is the top feature they want.

44% of teens say keeping their data private is the top feature they want. Video rules: the #1 ranked online activity was watching short-form videos (39%) on Instagram (53%), YouTube (51%), and TikTok (50%).

the #1 ranked online activity was watching short-form videos (39%) on Instagram (53%), YouTube (51%), and TikTok (50%). Personalization on their terms: 42% want shopping suggestions, 37% want content recommendations, and 33% want custom themes. However, only 9% want AI to make decisions for them, while 42% “absolutely” would not want or are unsure if they would actually want websites doing so.

42% want shopping suggestions, 37% want content recommendations, and 33% want custom themes. However, only 9% want AI to make decisions for them, while 42% “absolutely” would not want or are unsure if they would actually want websites doing so. Co-creation is key: 71% of teens want to help design parts of their favorite websites.

71% of teens want to help design parts of their favorite websites. Speed and simplicity matter most: Top turnoffs include too many pop-ups or data requests (44%) and slow load times (37%).



“Teens are redefining what good digital looks like,” said Jennifer Griffin Smith, Chief Market Officer at Acquia. “They want speed, privacy, and a say in how experiences are built. Brands that listen now will win their trust and loyalty for years to come.”

Acquia recommends adopting a privacy-first, AI-empowered digital strategy that emphasizes transparency and creativity. That means using AI to enhance speed and personalization while keeping humans in control, and embracing video-first engagement across emerging channels. For businesses, this data is a mandate. Your future customers and employees expect brands to become co-creators that lead with transparency, speed, and video-centric engagement. Prioritizing these values now is essential for building the trust and loyalty of the next generation of digital users.

As Gen Z and Gen Alpha continue to shape the digital landscape, these findings serve as a guidepost for marketers, designers, and technologists seeking to build trust and engagement with tomorrow’s consumers.

To view the full report, please visit https://www.acquia.com/teenvoice-survey

About the Survey

The “What Teens Want” study was conducted by TeenVoice in partnership with Acquia in September 2025. The survey gathered responses from 500 U.S. teens aged 13-19 across diverse backgrounds to understand their evolving expectations for digital experiences.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to deliver fast, intuitive digital experiences that make a real difference for their customers, employees, and communities. As the leading Drupal company, we offer a complete platform that supports every stage of their website's lifecycle, from development to delivery, backed by enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance. Drupal is the leading open source content management system (CMS) that powers millions of websites globally, known for its flexibility, security, and robust community. Our portfolio also includes solutions for digital asset management, website optimization, accessibility and accelerating activation. Organizations use our platform to lower their time to market and drive improved digital engagement and conversions. We are committed to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible, and available to all. https://www.acquia.com

Media Contact:

Joanna Normand

Marketbridge for Acquia

acquia@marketbridge.com