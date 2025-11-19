Dime Announces Plans to Open Locust Valley Branch

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that, subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals, it plans to open a full-service branch location in Locust Valley in 2026.

The new branch, which will be located at 85 Forest Avenue, will be staffed by Liz Materia. Ms. Materia was previously a branch manager with The First National Bank of Long Island, which was recently acquired.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, commented: "We are proud to announce that the best commercial bank in Metro New York will soon have a new branch location in Locust Valley. As a long-time resident of the Town of Oyster Bay, I personally have deep ties into the Locust Valley business community that we plan to leverage as part of our expansion plans. Dime continues to be the bank-of-choice for talented bankers as we execute on our growth plan."

Jim Manseau, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, added: “Recruiting a banker of Liz's caliber speaks to Dime's ability to capitalize on the disruption across our marketplace and our value proposition. As a locally managed, highly responsive bank, with a strong product and technology offering, we expect to make market share gains on the North Shore of Long Island."

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.