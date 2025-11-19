Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on BioCorRx®, Inc. (OTCQB: BICX)

New York, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an update report on BioCorRx®, Inc. (OTCQB: BICX). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by BioCorRx®, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update report includes detailed information on the BioCorRx®, Inc. business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The full research report is available below.

BioCorRx November 2025 Update Note

Highlights from the report include:

® For the three months ended September 30, 2025, BioCorRx® generated net revenues of $0.64 million, compared with $0 in the corresponding period of 2024. This increase primarily reflects the commencement of Lucemyra® distribution sales revenues, as well as an increase in the number of patients treated at licensed clinics. For the nine months, net revenue increased to $0.95 million YoY from just $7,665, underscoring the initial contribution from the USWM asset acquisition. Total operating expenses for the quarter increased to $2.6 million from $1.66 million, driven largely by higher research and development expenditure of $1.0 million compared to $0.46 million in Q3 2024. Selling, general, and administrative expenses totaled $1.14 million for Q3 2025, compared to $1.19 million for Q3 2024. Loss from operations widened to $1.95 million compared with $1.66 million a year earlier. This operating shortfall was partially offset by higher other income, including $0.87 million of grant income and $0.49 million of other miscellaneous income, resulting in a reduced net loss $0.81 million compared to $1.51 million in Q3 2024. Operating cash outflows totaled $1.45 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $0.85 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company concluded Q3 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $288 thousand. Valuation: A meaningful revenue contribution from Lucemyra®, coupled with substantial non-dilutive grant funding, is beginning to establish a more diversified funding base for BioCorRx®. This combination enhances the company’s capacity to fund ongoing R&D, particularly the clinical development of BICX104, while partially offsetting operating cash burn and reducing its dependence on dilutive equity financing. We have revised our valuation model to incorporate Q3 financial results, updated share count, and reassessed the comparable company framework, yielding a valuation of $0.80 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. While BioCorRx®’s long-term outlook appears encouraging, investors should also consider the elevated risk associated with its OTC listing. These risks include limited trading liquidity, heightened price volatility, and greater regulatory uncertainty compared to exchange-listed peers.

About BioCorRx®, Inc.

BioCorRx® Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for substance use disorders, led by its implantable naltrexone candidate BICX104 and the commercial drug LUCEMYRA®, along with BEAT Addiction Recovery Therapy and UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by BioCorRx®, Inc. for producing research materials regarding BioCorRx®, Inc. and its securities. As of 11/19/25, the issuer had paid us $15,000 for our company-sponsored research services, which commenced 05/27/2025. The total fee for the annual term is $30,000. Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information. This report does not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment.

LUCEMYRA® Important Safety Information

LUCEMYRA is a non-opioid prescription medicine used in adults to help with the symptoms of opioid withdrawal that may happen when you stop taking an opioid suddenly. LUCEMYRA® will not completely prevent the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and is not a treatment for opioid use disorder.

LUCEMYRA® can cause serious side effects, including low blood pressure, slow heart rate, and fainting. Watch for symptoms of low blood pressure or heart rate, including dizziness, lightheadedness, or feeling faint at rest or when quickly standing up; if you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider right away and do not take your next dose of LUCEMYRA® until you have talked to your healthcare provider. Avoid becoming dehydrated or overheated and be careful not to stand up too suddenly from lying or sitting, as these may increase your risk of low blood pressure and fainting. When your treatment is complete, you will need to stop taking LUCEMYRA® gradually, or your blood pressure could increase. After a period of not using opioid drugs, you can become more sensitive to the effects of opioids if you start using them again. This may increase your risk of overdose and death. Before taking LUCEMYRA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have low blood pressure, slow heart rate, any heart problems including history of heart attack or a condition called long QT syndrome, liver or kidney problems, or if you drink alcohol. Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant, plan on becoming pregnant, or are breastfeeding; it is not known if LUCEMYRA® can harm your unborn baby or whether LUCEMYRA passes into your breast milk. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take benzodiazepines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, or sleeping pills, as taking these with LUCEMYRA can cause serious side effects. The most common side effects of LUCEMYRA® include low blood pressure or symptoms of low blood pressure such as lightheadedness, slow heart rate, dizziness, sleepiness, and dry mouth. To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS or product complaints, contact WorldMeds at 1-833-LUCEMYRA. You may also report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Click here to see full prescribing information.

