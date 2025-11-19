Aviatrix® Named One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, Deloitte’s annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This marks Aviatrix’s fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list, underscoring its continued momentum as a leader in cloud network security.

As enterprises increase their reliance on the cloud for business-critical and AI-driven workloads, the urgency to secure cloud operations has never been greater. Aviatrix empowers organizations to build, grow, and innovate confidently across any cloud, ensuring their critical applications and workloads are not just connected, but deeply protected. In 2025, the company further advanced this mission with the introduction of its Cloud Native Security Fabric ™ (CNSF), a new security category designed to close critical cloud vulnerabilities and protect workloads at scale, along with the appointment of Willie Tejada as General Manager to lead this strategic initiative. Most recently, Aviatrix introduced its Zero Trust for Workloads product line, enabling businesses to make zero trust a reality by protecting every connection between workloads: VMs, containers, Kubernetes, serverless.

This commitment is fueling Aviatrix's continued growth, driven by increased customer adoption, expanding partnerships, and a wave of innovation. Aviatrix has also expanded its offering and reach through new collaborations, including joining the Wiz Integration Network and participating in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem, further extending visibility and security across cloud environments. Building on its AI-driven initiatives, Aviatrix launched the Secure Network Supervisor Agent to proactively reduce downtime and enhance operational resilience. Guided by Chief Executive Officer Doug Merritt and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Ken Tinsley, Aviatrix continues to scale its operations and deliver the secure cloud networking foundation enterprises need to thrive.

“Being recognized as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies reflects our relentless focus on securing the cloud for our customers,” said Tejada. “In the AI age, speed and security are non-negotiable. Aviatrix is transforming how enterprises connect and protect their cloud environments, giving them the power to choose any cloud provider while maintaining the consistent, network-enforced security, visibility, and control they need to accelerate innovation and growth.”

To learn more about Aviatrix and its award-winning Cloud Native Security Fabric platform, visit aviatrix.ai .

About Aviatrix

For enterprises struggling to secure cloud workloads, Aviatrix ® offers a single solution for pervasive cloud security. Where current cybersecurity approaches focus on securing entry points to a trusted space, Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) delivers runtime security and enforcement within the cloud application infrastructure itself – closing gaps between existing solutions and helping organizations regain visibility and control. Aviatrix ensures security, cloud, and networking teams are empowering developer velocity, AI, serverless, and what’s next. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).