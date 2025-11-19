Arcana Collective Celebrates the Launch of ‘Arcana Seeds’ Ahead of MJBizCon, Featuring 13 Seed Varieties Bred at Ghost Town

SHELTON, Wash., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcana Collective, LLC, the pioneering collaboration of legacy cannabis breeders and industry leaders, today announced the launch of Arcana Seeds – the first drop in its seed line, debuting 13 proprietary, tested varieties bred at Ghost Town, the company’s state-of-the-art nursery and research campus in Shelton, Washington.



Launching ahead of MJBizCon 2025, the line marks the first official release from Arcana’s genetic library, and a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide quality, curated genetics from its nursery. Products will be available beginning December 3 at MJBizCon 2025 at the Arcana Collective booth (No. C27429) and online at www.arcana.net , with new genetics scheduled to be released regularly throughout 2026.

“Our breeders represent more than two centuries of combined cultivation experience,” said Andrew Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. “They are American OGs who helped shape the industry and provided the foundation for many of today’s sought after genetics. Arcana Seeds honors their legacy through authentic, traceable, and carefully selected genetics that cultivators and home enthusiasts can trust.”

Verified Launch Lineup

The Arcana Seeds debut features 13 proprietary seed varieties bred and stabilized at Ghost Town:

Feminized Seeds

June Plum - Papaya x O’Ryan OG

Papaya x O’Ryan OG Sour Cherry Kush - Sour Cherry (Sour AI x Black Cherry) x O’Ryan OG

Sour Cherry (Sour AI x Black Cherry) x O’Ryan OG Key Klub 33 - Key Lime x O’Ryan OG

Key Lime x O’Ryan OG Lemon Tree (S1) - Lemon Skunk x Sour Diesel

Traditional Seeds (Banana OG Bx3 Crosses)

Rudy - XXX Rude Dogg x Banana OG Bx3

XXX Rude Dogg x Banana OG Bx3 BananaHamma - Hamma Hamma x Banana OG Bx3

Hamma Hamma x Banana OG Bx3 Bing Cherry Brittle - Black Cherry Brittle x Banana OG Bx3

Black Cherry Brittle x Banana OG Bx3 Disco Fever - Dante's Inferno x Banana OG Bx3

Dante's Inferno x Banana OG Bx3 Bananalicious - Bubble Gum x Banana OG Bx3

Bubble Gum x Banana OG Bx3 Flight 19 - Triangle Kush x Banana OG Bx3

Triangle Kush x Banana OG Bx3 Rootbeer Breeze - Rootbeer Freeze x Banana OG Bx3

Rootbeer Freeze x Banana OG Bx3 Elvis Breath - Peanut Butter Breath x Banana OG Bx3

Peanut Butter Breath x Banana OG Bx3 Yogananda - YOG x Banana OG Bx3





A complete list with lineage details and photos will be available on www.arcana.net .

Arcana’s breeders enhance their generational expertise with modern technological and scientific data, creating a genetic library that constantly evolves through rigorous selection. Supported by DNA sequencing, tissue culture propagation, and bio365’s patented living soils, each proprietary cultivar is tested, authentic, and high-performing. All genetics are developed and tested at Ghost Town, which features both indoor and mixed light flowering rooms and sixteen breeding chambers for controlled production.

“The science behind our work allows us to grow, select, and breed for specific purposes,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and Co-Founder of Arcana Collective. “We’re developing genetics that can serve multiple levels of use – from high-performance flower to hash production – while preserving the authentic characteristics that define great cannabis.”

In addition to Arcana Seeds, the company is developing its separate Nursery Sciences Line, slated to launch in early 2026 featuring premium slips – verified, production-ready clones selected from its breeding program, giving cultivators immediate access to elite genetics in limited quantities.

To purchase products from the Arcana Seeds line while at MJBizCon, please visit booth No. C27429.

About Arcana Collective

Arcana Collective is a first-of-its-kind collaboration uniting respected OG cannabis breeders, cultivators and business executives. The Collective holds the IP to a variety of iconic foundational strains, which it leverages alongside a diverse array of popular cultivars to pave the way for future releases of unique cannabis genetics and offer a library of seeds, slips and tissue culture clones, as well as genetic licensing opportunities. To learn more, visit arcana.net .