AI in Biotechnology Market Size to Grow at 19.04% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in biotechnology market size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 18.76 billion by 2034, rising at a 19.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global AI in biotechnology market is driven by the expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 50% share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the AI in biotechnology market during the forecast period.

By primary application/use case, the drug discovery & lead generation segment held a major revenue of approximately 36% share of the market in 2024.

By primary application/use case, the agriculture/industrial biotech applications segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By core AI technology, the classical ML/Deep learning models segment held a major revenue of approximately 30% share of the market.

By core AI technology, the generative AI segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By commercial model, the SaaS/cloud AI platforms segment held a major revenue of approximately 48% share of the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end user/buyer type, the large pharma & big biotech segment held a major revenue of approximately 52% share of the market in 2024.

By end user/buyer type, the biotech startups & virtual biotechs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.



What is the AI in Biotechnology?

The AI in biotechnology is driven by an explosion of biological data, an urgent need to accelerate drug discovery, and a shift towards precision medicine. The AI in biotechnology refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies to discover, design, and optimize biological solutions more efficiently and rapidly than traditional methods in the biotech sector.

Key Indicators and Highlights

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 3.89 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 19.04 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 18.76 % Leading Region North America by 50% Market Segmentation By Primary Application / Use Case, By Core AI Technology, By Commercial Model, By End User / Buyer Type, By Region Top Key Players Exscientia , Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, Atomwise, BenevolentAI, Schrödinger, Deep Genomics, Valo Health, Cyclica / Numinus, Relay Therapeutics, NVIDIA, Microsoft / Azure, Alphabet / DeepMind, IQVIA, Certara, Evotec, Charles River / Labcorp, Atomwise, Benchling / Collaborative data platforms, Startups & aggregators

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the AI in Biotechnology Market?

The growing advancements in AI technologies act as the major driver in the market. This is increasing the development of various models, solutions, and tools, which are enhancing drug development and diagnostic approaches. Moreover, increasing investments, demand for personalized medicines, and increasing accessibility to cloud and SaaS platforms are the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the AI in Biotechnology Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of various AI solutions.

In November 2025, a total of $100 million was secured by Busy Iambic Therapeutics, which will be utilized to advance its AI-discovered therapeutics portfolio.

In November 2025, to advance the clinical use of AI-driven brain health biomarkers and expand the neurodiagnostic dataset, a total of $86 million raised in the Series B funding round will be utilized by Beacon Biosignals.

In July 2025, $2.8 million in pre-seed funding was secured by Algocell, which is an Israeli startup focused on AI-driven bioprocess optimization. To accelerate the scale-up and efficiency of cell-based manufacturing, this funding will be used to advance its platform.



What is the Significant Challenge in the AI in Biotechnology Market?

Data privacy concerns act as a major challenge in the market. These platforms handle sensitive patient or clinical data, where their breaches can lead to decreased use, so they must comply with the strict regulatory standards. Additionally, high implementation cost, limited quality data, skilled personnel shortage, and regulatory challenges are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 50% in the market, due to the presence of large biotech companies, which heavily invested in AI solutions. Moreover, the growing generation of biomedical data has also increased its demand. Additionally, the companies contributed to their increased innovation, launches, adoption, and use in the R&D, which enhanced the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to expanding biotech and pharmaceutical industries. The growing diseases and investments have increased their use for the evaluation of the datasets and precision medicine development. Additionally, their affordability increased their adoption by startups, where new partnerships were also formed to enhance their use in R&D activities, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By primary application/use case analysis

Why Did the Drug Discovery & Lead Generation Segment Dominate in the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By primary application/use case, the drug discovery & lead generation segment led the market with approximately 36% share in 2024, due to its faster experiments. It was used to evaluate a vast amount of chemical libraries with accuracy and identify ADME properties, which increased their use in various R&D processes.

By primary application/use case, the agriculture/industrial biotech applications segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time, driven by increasing food demands. The growing climatic changes and government initiatives are increasing their use during innovations and sustainable biomanufacturing.

By core AI technology analysis

Which Core AI Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By core AI technology, the classical ML/deep learning models segment held the dominating share of approximately 30% in the market, driven by its compatibility, accuracy, and performance in various imaging, sequencing, and chemical data. This increased their use in genomics, proteomics, activity prediction, etc.

By core AI technology, the generative AI segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time, due to its ability to develop new drug candidates. This accelerates the R&D, which is increasing their use in the development of new models, backed by investments.

By commercial model analysis

What Made SaaS/Cloud AI Platforms the Dominant Segment in the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By commercial model, the SaaS/cloud AI platforms segment led the market with approximately 48% share in 2024 and is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years, due to their ability to handle massive datasets and lower upfront cost. Moreover, their easy integration and high performance enhanced their use in R&D activities, where their security updates helped in protecting the data.

By end-user/buyer type analysis

How did the Large Pharma & Big Biotech Segment Dominated the AI in Biotechnology Market in 2024?

By end user/buyer type, the large pharma & big biotech segment held the dominating share of approximately 52% of the market in 2024, driven by their high R&D activities and investments. This increased the use of AI technologies to accelerate drug discovery and development by reducing the operational cost, which led to new collaborations to leverage their capabilities.

By end user/buyer type, the biotech startups & virtual biotechs segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years, due to their affordability and minimal infrastructure requirements. They are being used to accelerate the R&D, where the outsourcing trends are also promoting their use.

Recent Developments in the AI in Biotechnology Market

In November 2025, to discover novel therapeutics with the use of the Pharma.AI platform of Insilico Medicine, a collaboration between Insilico Medicine and Eli Lilly was announced.

In June 2025, the U.S.-India Innovation Bridge for next-gen innovation and R&D focusing on AI, biotech, startup ecosystems, and quantum, was launched in Bengaluru.

AI in Biotechnology Market Key Players List

Insilico Medicine

Exscientia

Atomwise

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Deep Genomics

BenevolentAI

Valo Health

Schrodinger

NVIDIA

Cyclica/Numinus

Microsoft/Azure

Relay Therapeutics

Alphabet/DeepMind

Evotec

IQVIA

Startups & aggregators

Certara

Charles River/Labcorp

Benchling/Collaborative data platforms

Segments Covered in The Report

By Primary Application/Use Case

Drug discovery & lead generation

Preclinical research & biomarker discovery

Clinical development & trial optimization

Bioprocessing & manufacturing optimization (PAT, yield, QC)

Diagnostics & companion-diagnostics (AI for image/omics readouts)

Agriculture/industrial biotech applications

By Core AI Technology

Classical ML/Deep Learning models

Graph Neural Networks (molecular GNNs)

Generative AI

NLP / Knowledge graphs for literature & IP mining

Digital twins & physics-hybrid models

Explainable AI/uncertainty quantification

By Commercial Model

SaaS/Cloud AI platforms

(platform subscriptions, API access)

Collaborative partnerships/discovery alliances (shared milestones) Fee-for-service (project CRO style engagements)

Licensed on-prem deployments (large pharma)

Model & dataset licensing/marketplaces



By End User/Buyer Type

Large Pharma & Big Biotech

Biotech Startups & Virtual Biotechs

CROs / CDMOs using AI internally

Academic & translational research centers

Diagnostics / Agri-bio companies



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

