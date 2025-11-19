Liberty Defense Announces Award of HEXWAVE™ Systems at The New Terminal One at JFK for Aviation Worker Screening

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, announced today that its HEXWAVE™ systems will be installed at aviation worker screening checkpoints at The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, a new all-international terminal, which will open in phases beginning in 2026. The contract was awarded in collaboration with K2 Security Screening Group, a national leader in aviation security that is building a large state-of-the-art screening checkpoint at New Terminal One. The HEXWAVE™ units will be used at aviation worker checkpoints and K2 will install and provide operator training and support.

Following the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) National Amendment on Aviation Worker Screening, the airport and its terminal operations are required to implement on person screening technologies for aviation workers that provide a broad range of threat and explosive detection capabilities.

Implementation of HEXWAVE™ within the New Terminal One will enable fast, contactless threat detection, enhancing security while streamlining the screening experience. Using millimeter wave technology, advanced 3D imaging, and artificial intelligence, HEXWAVE™ can detect both metallic and non-metallic threats—including liquid, plastic, and powder explosives, 3D-printed weapons, and other prohibited items.

This high-throughput, walkthrough system delivers automated, real-time detection with exceptional accuracy and efficiency. Designed for scalability across airports, public venues, government facilities, and commercial environments, HEXWAVE™ represents a transformative advancement in security screening. By combining speed, precision, and a seamless user experience, HEXWAVE™ is positioned to set a new industry standard for next-generation safety technology, enhancing public security worldwide.

“We’re leading the transformation of security screening through next-generation technology that delivers both safety and scalability,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “The integration of our HEXWAVE™ platform represents an important step toward modernizing threat detection across aviation, critical infrastructure, and commercial markets. With its AI-driven, contactless design and ability to detect a wide range of concealed threats, HEXWAVE™ offers a powerful solution to meet the evolving demands of global security.”

“K2 Security Screening Group is proud to partner with Liberty Defense and New Terminal One to advance the shared goal of enhancing aviation security,” said Kathy Neiswender, President of K2 Security Screening Group. “The HEXWAVE™ system aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in-class security solutions, offering a powerful capability to address evolving threats and strengthen overall airport safety.”

“At The New Terminal One, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and unmatched convenience for all who work and travel through our terminal,” said Marisa Von Wieding, Vice President of Operations, New Terminal One. “Partnering with Liberty Defense and K2 Security Screening Group allows us to implement cutting-edge technology that sets a new benchmark for aviation security in the United States.”



The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which includes two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

The Company previously announced the sale on October 28, 2025, and is now able to disclose the location through this release.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

For updates and news, please visit the Company website to subscribe to email alerts or follow Liberty Defense on social channels.

About K2 Security Screening Group

Bethesda, Maryland-based k2consulting.com is a national leader in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. K2 has provided services at 92% of all TSA-regulated airports in the United States, and team with partners across the aviation industry. Those partners include general contractors and construction companies, original equipment manufacturers, logistics experts, and transportation specialists. The Security Screening Group is a TSA-approved systems integrator (SI) and is the only SI that specializes in non-TSA directed work, emerging technologies, and difficult equipment deployments. Visit K2’s website here: https://www.k2consulting.com/security/ and follow K2 on LinkedIn for company news and announcements.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

SCAN@crescendo-ir.com

212-671-1020

For further information about Liberty Defense, please contact:

Jay Adelaar

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, Liberty Defense

604-809-2500

jay@libertydefense.com

For sales information, please contact:

Ian McNaughton

Senior Director Business Development, Liberty Defense

613-292-3669

imcnaughton@libertydefense.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.