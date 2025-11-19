Canon Medical Systems USA Unveils Their Latest Innovation in Interventional Imaging: Alphenix 4D CT with Aquilion ONE/INSIGHT Edition – Now U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) Cleared

Tustin, Ca, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical, a leader in medical device technology announces the FDA clearance of the most advanced interventional imaging equipment available — The Alphenix 4D CT with Aquilion ONE/INSIGHT Edition. With this clearance, Canon is on schedule to make the system commercially available in the summer, 2026. The Alphenix 4D CT with Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition will be on display at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2025). This next-generation Angio-CT hybrid one-suite solution represents Canon’s unwavering commitment to advancing interventional therapy with enhanced clinical workflows.

This advanced multi-modality solution is designed for the future of Interventional Radiology, combining the Alphenix Sky+ angiography system with the award-winning Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition CT scanner. It enables diagnosis, planning, treatment, and verification in one room, all but eliminating the need for patient transfer between departments.

In addition to improving safety and patient care, the Alphenix Sky+ provides the world’s only high-definition flat panel detector with its unique 76 µm pixel technology. The Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition features a 16 cm wide-area detector and includes Canon’s Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) Deep Learning Reconstruction, and AI-assisted workflow experience. This powerful combination delivers cross-sectional imaging with an ultra-fast down to 0.24 second rotation speed and wide-area detector, enabling full organ coverage in a single rotation.

The Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) of Montpellier serves as the first global installation of the Alphenix 4D CT in combination with Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition. According to Professor Guiu, "This new system offers us new therapeutic possibilities thanks to unparalleled precision and greater procedure safety."

“Our innovative technology meets the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, enhancing workflow and enabling our customers to prioritize clinical decisions for patients,” said Hisashi Tachizaki, President and CEO, CMSU. “We are proud that Canon Medical’s Alphenix 4D CT system is adopted globally to support patient care in the fields of interventional radiology, oncology, cardiology, pediatrics, neurosurgery, trauma, and other specialties.”

One Room. Endless Possibilities.

Designed to integrate the latest advances in interventional imaging, the Angio-CT solution includes in a single room:

• An Alphenix Sky+ (high-precision angiography)

• An Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition scanner (ultra-fast volumetric imaging)

This setup enables optimized patient care, with fewer transfers, enhanced precision, and dose optimization for both patients and medical teams.

Visit Canon at RSNA 2025

Experience Canon's Interventional X-Ray/Vascular portfolio at RSNA 2025 in Chicago, November 30 – December 4, at the Canon Medical Booth #7313. Watch demonstrations of the AI workflow and discover the company's approach to vertical integration.

Canon Medical invites RSNA registrants to our corporate lunch and learn symposia, “Imaging Elevated: Intelligent Technologies Shaping the Future of Diagnostics” on December 1st and “Shaping the Future of Imaging Through Innovation” on December 3rd, during the RSNA 2025 Annual Meeting. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into advancements in the newest generation of imaging technologies and the unique and novel uses of hybrid Angio-CT in Interventional Radiology and Oncology. For more information, please visit: https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and Interventional X-ray/Vascular equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Interventional X-ray/Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/