Vape Big Announces Expansion of the Hayati Pro Max Vape Range in the UK

Each model in the Hayati Pro Max vapes family represents a new chapter in disposable-vape design, delivering cleaner flavour, longer life and the effortless simplicity that made Hayati a household name.

The Hayati Pro Max 4000 that started it all

The Hayati Pro Max 4000 puffs disposable vape — also known as the Hayati Pro Max 4K — was where it all began. Compact, stylish and dependable, it offered smooth 20mg salt nicotine delivery with flavours that instantly connected with vapers.



Early favourites like Mr Blue, Summer Dream, and Blueberry Raspberry gave the brand its identity: clean, layered flavours that stayed consistent from the first puff to the last. It was the disposable that proved a small device could still feel premium.

From Hayati Pro Max 4000 to Hayati Pro Max Plus 6000 — natural evolution

The launch of the Hayati Pro Max 6000 marked a leap forward. Building on the strengths of the 4000, it delivered double the lifespan, better airflow and a new mesh-coil system for richer vapour and deeper flavour.



The familiar Hayati design remained, but everything underneath improved — longer battery life, more e-liquid capacity and a smoother, quieter draw. The Hayati Pro Max 6K quickly became a favourite among users who wanted endurance without compromise.

The Hayati Pro Max Plus 6000

Then came the Hayati Pro Max Plus 6000, often referred to as Hayati Pro Max+. It pushed refinement even further, balancing power and control with precise vapour output and an even steadier flavour experience.



Fans love the Hayati Pro Max Plus vape for its smoothness and reliability — whether it’s the icy lift of Fresh Mint or the tropical hit of Summer Dream. Every draw feels effortless, consistent and intensely flavourful.

Hayati Pro Max flavours built with care

Each Hayati vape Pro Max device is filled with high-grade e-liquid for clear, natural taste. Vape Big’s best-sellers read like a flavour map of the UK’s favourite profiles:

Mr Blue – blueberries, blackberries and grape with a cool finish

– blueberries, blackberries and grape with a cool finish Blueberry Raspberry – crisp, bright and fruity

– crisp, bright and fruity Summer Dream – pineapple, mango and peach in perfect balance

– pineapple, mango and peach in perfect balance Cherry Cola – nostalgic and fizzy

– nostalgic and fizzy Fresh Mint – cooling and refreshing

It’s flavour done right — never too sweet, never too harsh.

Vape Big: the home of Hayati Pro Max

As one of Hayati’s trusted UK distributors, Vape Big guarantees authenticity and quality with every order. All Hayati Pro Max disposable vape products sold through Vape Big include manufacturer verification and meet full UK compliance standards.



Customers can shop online for fast Royal Mail delivery, while retailers can access wholesale supply and dedicated account support. Vape Big has made itself the home of vape Hayati Pro Max — reliable, official and nationwide.



The move from Hayati Pro Max 4000 puffs to Hayati Pro Max 6000 puffs wasn’t just about more power — it was about smarter design. Longer life means fewer disposables, less packaging and less waste.



Hayati’s upgraded coil and battery systems make every puff count, reducing environmental impact while keeping performance at its best. Vape Big supports this focus on sustainability with recycling advice and responsible retail practices across the UK.



The disposable vape space is full of imitators, but Hayati’s balance of flavour, vapour and endurance keeps it ahead of the curve. Where many disposables lose strength halfway through, Hayati Pro Max vapes stay consistent to the end.



That reliability is what keeps customers returning — the same smooth inhale, the same clear flavour, every time.

Why Hayati Pro Max still leads

From the early Hayati Pro Max 4000 to today’s Hayati Pro Max 6000, the series tells a story of constant improvement: longer life, richer flavour, cleaner design. It’s disposable vaping at its most sophisticated — effortless, satisfying and reliable.



With Vape Big as the official partner for UK distribution, customers can enjoy genuine Hayati Pro Max+ and Hayati Pro Max Plus vape devices with confidence, knowing they’re buying real quality backed by real service.



