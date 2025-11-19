Classiq and BQP Demonstrate Hybrid Quantum-Classical Breakthrough for Scalable Digital Twin and CFD Simulation with NVIDIA

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq , the global leader for quantum computing software, today announced a joint demonstration with BQP and NVIDIA that showcases an advancement in hybrid quantum-classical simulation for digital twin and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) workloads. BQP, a quantum-powered simulation startup, accelerates digital twin workflows for mission-critical industries with its platform, BQPhy. The collaboration integrates Classiq’s model-first quantum development platform , BQP’s implementation of the Variational Quantum Linear Solver (VQLS) on BQPhy, and the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform for hybrid quantum-classical computing to enable quantum-ready simulation workflows designed for high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

Using Classiq’s automated circuit synthesis, BQP implemented a VQLS-based approach that reduces circuit size, optimizes qubit usage and lowers the number of trainable parameters compared to traditional quantum linear-solver formulations. These reductions also improve the scaling behavior of matrix-based problems commonly found in CFD and digital twin applications, strengthening the viability of hybrid methods within production engineering workflows. The work leverages NVIDIA CUDA-Q as the execution platform, supporting integration into HPC pipelines used across industry and research.

“This collaboration demonstrates how hybrid quantum-classical approaches can be used today to support demanding engineering workloads,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and co-founder of Classiq. “By generating optimized circuits automatically and integrating them into established simulation environments, we enable teams like BQP to incorporate quantum-ready methods directly into the solutions they deliver to customers.”

BQP has incorporated these VQLS-based techniques into offerings available to clients today, ensuring that quantum-ready components align with the numerical methods, solvers and workflow requirements used across digital twin, optimization and simulation environments. This allows enterprises to explore and apply hybrid techniques while maintaining the structure and reliability of their existing HPC systems.

“Our focus is delivering practical and robust solutions to our clients’ most complex simulation challenges,” said Abhishek Chopra, CEO of BQP. “The hybrid workflow we developed with Classiq and executed through the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform strengthens the flexibility and scalability of the tools we are deploying today, and it integrates naturally with the engineering systems our customers already rely on.”

BQP has published a detailed technical blog covering the VQLS formulation, benchmarks and methodology used in this collaboration. The full analysis is available here: https://www.bqpsim.com/blogs/vqls-hpc-qc .

