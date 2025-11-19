Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Recognized as One of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced it ranked 304 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. This achievement is based on percentage of revenue growth from fiscal year 2021 to 2024. Catalyst grew 249% during this period.

Catalyst’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rich Daly, credits Catalyst’s best-in-class product portfolio and outstanding commercial capabilities for the Company’s 249% revenue growth. He said, “We’re proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America for the second year in a row, a testament to the success of our commercial strategy, operational discipline, and talent across the organization. We remain committed to driving sustainable growth while continuing to prioritize the patients and communities we serve.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Catalyst previously ranked 452 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

