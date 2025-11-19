Swiftway Services Announced Leading in Mover Customer Service by Local Poll

Columbia, MD, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftway Services, a leading residential moving company that offers a full range of relocation services for individuals and families, is happy to announce that it has been named the ‘Best in Mover Customer Service’ in a local online poll. This impressive achievement showcases the movers dedication to delivering the highest possible customer service for every type of relocation in Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia.



Swiftway Services caters to residential and commercial moves of all sizes, from the smallest apartment to the largest single-family house, delivering honest and affordable prices at hourly or flat rates. With a proven record of making customers happy, the highly experienced residential moving company treats every move with the care and attention it deserves.



“Swiftway Services offers everything you need for a smooth moving experience,” said a spokesperson for Swiftway Services. “With 24-hour customer service and an ability to offer quality moving services on the local, long-distance, and global level, we offer unmatched resources to help you sail smoothly through your next move. Plus, we draw on the experience of moving your possessions for the past 85 years.”



Understanding that every move represents a unique experience, Swiftway Services offers personalized relocation services that cater to specific needs and demands. The local residential movers are well-trained, trustworthy, and experienced, ensuring that every move is carried out efficiently and with the utmost care.



Some of the relocation solutions offered by Swiftway Services include:

Residential and household moving

Office and business moving

Senior moving

Apartment moving

Multi-family relocation services

Moving help

In addition to these core services, the movers washington DC also provide:



Packing: The highly skilled, trained movers and packers will wrap valued possessions in packing paper, paper pads, or bubble wrap before carefully placing each item in the appropriately sized box. They then mark each box with the critical identifying information for optimum efficiency during transport and unpacking.



Disposal: Swiftway Services can dispose of old furniture to make space for new furniture and equipment. All individuals need to do is tell the team what needs to be removed, and everything will be expertly handled.



Storage: When space is limited and families are seeking flexible and safe storage solutions, the moving experts offer secure storage options to cater to a range of needs.



One Item Move: For individuals who only require single items to be moved, such as a sofa, bedroom set, or workout equipment, the one-item moving service by Swiftway Services ensures a hassle-free, efficient move.



Swiftway Services encourages families in Maryland, Washington DC, and Virginia to fill out the online contact form to receive a free, no-obligation quote today.



About Swiftway Services LLC



Swiftway Services is a trusted residential moving company that offers a full range of relocation services for individuals and families. With an expert team of movers, Swiftway Services provides an efficient and cost-effective moving experience.



More Information



To learn more about Swiftway Services, please visit the website at https://www.swiftwayservices.com/.



https://thenewsfront.com/swiftway-services-announced-leading-in-mover-customer-service-by-local-poll/