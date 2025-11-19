JAMF STOCK: Jamf Holding Corp. Board Investigated for Breaches of Fiduciary Duties after $13.05 Deal Announced – Shareholders Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Jamf Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ: JAMF) board of directors for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with a potential take-private sale of Jamf that would cash out every stockholder for $13.05 per share.

Why is Jamf being Investigated?

On October 29, 2025, Jamf announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners Management, L.P. (“FP”) for $13.05 per share. This price may represent an unfairly low price being paid to Jamf stockholders and may be the result of conflicts of interest between the Jamf board of directors, FP, and Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”).

Vista exercises significant power over Jamf, owning 34.4% of the outstanding stock, and having contractual rights to appoint four out of the nine members of the Jamf board of directors. The board of directors of Jamf did not employ an independent special committee to evaluate the transaction. While the deal is conditioned on a stockholder vote, the Company has not excluded Vista from that vote.

BFA Law is investigating Jamf’s board of directors and Vista to ascertain whether they have breached fiduciary duties to Jamf stockholders in connection with the contemplated transaction.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Jamf you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

