JHX STOCK: James Hardie Industries plc Sued for Securities Fraud after Destocking Issues Cause 34% Stock Drop -- Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law by December 23 Deadline

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after a significant stock drop resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until December 23, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in James Hardie common stock (formerly American Depositary Shares). The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio v. James Hardie Industries plc, et al., No. 1:25-cv-13018.

Why Was James Hardie Sued for Securities Fraud?



James Hardie is a producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions. The largest application for the Company’s fiber cement building products in the United Stated and Canada is in external siding for the residential building industry.

During the relevant period, James Hardie told investors that the results of its North American fiber cement segment demonstrated its “inherent strength” and “the underlying momentum in our strategy.” The Company also stated on May 20, 2025, that it was seeing “normal stock levels” among its customers and that it was “seeing performance in the month to date as we would expect.”

As alleged, in truth, the Company’s North American sales during the relevant period were the result of inventory loading by channel partners, with the hallmarks of fraudulent channel stuffing, not sustainable customer demand as represented.



The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On August 19, 2025, James Hardie revealed that its North American fiber cement sales declined 12% during the quarter, driven by destocking first discovered “in April through May” as customers “made efforts to return to more normal inventory levels[.]” The Company also revealed that significant inventory destocking was expected to continue to impact sales for the next several quarters. On this news, the price of James Hardie stock fell $9.79 per share, or more than 34%, from $28.43 per share on August 19, 2025, to $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

