Pentera positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Exposure Management, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 19, 2025

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Exposure Management vendors.

Pentera, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced that it has named Pentera a Technology Leader in the analysis of the global SPARK MatrixTM: Exposure Management, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sujitsinh Dubal, Principal Analyst at QKS Group “Exposure management has entered a new phase where validation, not visibility, defines maturity. Pentera leads this shift by translating the attacker’s perspective into actionable, continuous validation that drives measurable risk reduction. Its platform empowers enterprises to move from reactive patching to proactive resilience, aligning cybersecurity outcomes with business performance.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by QKS Group as a leader in exposure management,” said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. “This recognition reinforces the shift we are seeing across the industry, and the transformation we are leading in the Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) vendor space. Security teams are moving beyond surface-level visibility and demanding continuous, attacker-driven validation that translates into action. Pentera is proud to lead this evolution by combining real-world testing, AI-powered insights, and automated remediation to help organizations reduce risk with speed and precision.”

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company’s security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

