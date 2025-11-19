Souljourn Yoga Announces Cape Town Yoga & Adventure Retreat Blending Culture, Community & Female Empowerment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoga lovers and excursion seekers alike will be given an incredible opportunity to turn passion into purpose at Souljourn’s Cape Town Yoga & Adventure Retreat. The retreat across Cape Town, South Africa, will be led by Souljourn Yoga Foundation founder Jordan Ashley and yoga teacher and Reiki practitioner Joanne Silver, who will guide guests through this transformative travel experience.





Jordan and Joanne have curated an unforgettable 7-night, 8-day retreat from May 16–23, 2026, that takes retreaters from Cape Town’s breathtaking coastline to the serene beauty of Franschhoek’s wine country, creating an immersive experience that blends yoga, culture, and community. Retreat participants will begin their stay at the charming Rosedene Guesthouse , nestled beneath Table Mountain in Cape Town’s Gardens neighborhood, before retreating to the refined Mont d’Or Guesthouse in Franschhoek, tucked into the heart of the serene wine valley.

“More than a retreat, this experience offers a space for connection, reflection, and meaningful service that extends beyond the journey,” Jordan shares (founder of Souljourn Yoga Foundation). “By blending wellness with cultural immersion, we’re committed to ethical travel that creates meaningful local impact and supports local female empowerment initiatives.”

Souljourn Yoga remains deeply committed to its mission of supporting young women's education through its ongoing collaboration with Lalela , an award-winning nonprofit based in Cape Town that uses an arts-based curriculum to inspire and empower youth. Retreat participants will meet with and donate directly to Lalela’s Female Empowerment Program, which supports teen girls in elevating their voices, building confidence, and recognizing the power of their ideas. Through this engagement, guests contribute meaningfully to expanding educational access and strengthening leadership development for young women in South Africa, encouraging them to pursue their dreams both academically and beyond.

Over the course of the retreat, participants will take part in daily yoga as well as unique, exploratory experiences, including guided hikes, cultural walking tours, scenic drives, and beautiful wildlife encounters. Retreat highlights include, but are not limited to, a visit to the lush Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, a picnic at Boulders Beach, home to a colony of African penguins, and a breathtaking drive around Cape Point. Additionally, participants are encouraged to explore various attractions near their stay, including mountain hikes, boutique shops, art galleries, and more! Daily breakfasts, as well as a few specific meals (welcome and closing dinners, beach picnic, farm-to-table platters, etc.), are included, along with a goodie bag featuring products from Mad Hippie .

For registration and more details, visit the website HERE

About Souljourn Yoga

Souljourn Yoga Foundation is a US non-profit that creates transformational yoga retreats and teacher training programs to raise awareness and funds for young women’s education worldwide. The name Souljourn Yoga is inspired by seva, the Sanskrit word for and yogic principle of selfless service (the soul), sojourn, which captures the essence of being in a place and time, and yoga, which is union, balance, and connection.

