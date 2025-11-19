Schellman Becomes the First US-Based Firm Accredited to Deliver MTCS Certification Services

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services and a top 50 CPA firm, is proud to announce that it has become the first US-based certification body accredited to deliver Singapore’s Multi-Tier Cloud Security (MTCS) certification services. With this milestone, Schellman joins an exclusive group of only seven accredited MTCS certification bodies worldwide.

MTCS, governed by the Singapore Accreditation Council and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), is the world’s first cloud security standard with a multi-tiered approach. The standard enables cloud service providers (CSPs) to demonstrate their security posture in alignment with Singapore’s regulatory requirements. By achieving MTCS certification, CSPs reinforce their commitments and validate robust cybersecurity controls, enhance transparency, and strengthen trust for organizations operating in or partnering with the Singaporean market.

As organizations expand globally and regulatory expectations become increasingly complex, Schellman’s ability to perform MTCS assessments broadens its international certification capabilities. This new accreditation reinforces Schellman’s position as a premier partner for organizations seeking a unified, globally-aligned approach to cybersecurity and compliance.

“This accreditation represents another major milestone in Schellman’s journey to support clients across a rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape,” said Doug Kanney, Managing Principal. “Being the first US-based firm with the ability to deliver MTCS certifications underscores our commitment to providing clients with unparalleled access to international compliance pathways so they can operate with confidence wherever they do business.”

Schellman’s MTCS accreditation reflects the firm’s continued commitment to helping organizations achieve and maintain the highest levels of security assurance across jurisdictions, industries, and regulatory models.

