Daniel Kaufman Expands National Real Estate, AI Infrastructure, and Development Platform Through Kaufman Development, Daniel Kaufman Real Estate, Oldivai, DanReDev LLC, and Daniel Kaufman Ventures

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Kaufman, a nationally recognized real estate developer, investor, and capital advisor, announced significant expansion across his integrated family of companies, solidifying his position as one of the most active and innovative leaders in U.S. real estate and AI-driven infrastructure development.

Through his multi-platform ecosystem—Kaufman Development (www.dkaufmandevelopment.com), Daniel Kaufman Real Estate (www.danielkaufmanrealestate.com), DanielKaufmanRE.com (www.danielkaufmanre.com), Daniel Kaufman Ventures (www.dkaufmanventures.com), DanReDev LLC (www.danredevllc.com), and Oldivai (https://www.oldivai.com)—Kaufman is advancing more than $2 billion in real estate development and advisory activity, spanning multifamily, build-to-rent (BTR), modular housing, data centers, AI infrastructure, hospitality, and mixed-use assets across the United States.

A National Development Strategy Built on Innovation, Speed, and Execution

Kaufman Development continues to expand its portfolio of multifamily, BTR, and mixed-use projects in California, Texas, Florida, Maine, Vermont, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. The company focuses on scalable, cost-efficient, high-impact development with a specialty in modular construction, digital-twin workflows, and integrated design, engineering, and procurement.

Through Oldivai, Kaufman is advancing an industrialized construction platform that merges modular housing, mass-timber solutions, and AI-enabled project delivery systems—reducing cost, accelerating timelines, and enabling institutional-grade scalability for workforce, affordable, and market-rate housing.

A Major Expansion Into Data Centers, AI Infrastructure, and Digital-First Real Estate

Daniel Kaufman Ventures and DanReDev LLC are driving Kaufman’s expansion into AI-powered real estate infrastructure, partnering with leading technology operators and private credit groups to develop next-generation micro data centers, edge computing hubs, outdoor storage (IOS) for AI logistics, and high-power industrial campuses.

Kaufman’s newest initiative, Project Zero, is a Detroit-based micro data center prototype leveraging low land costs, grid access, and water availability to create a replicable national model for distributed compute and AI workloads.

Thought Leadership, Research, and Public Insights

Kaufman publishes ongoing market research and commentary through:

- DanielKaufmanRE.com — analysis for real estate developers and investors

- DanielKaufmanRealEstate.com — economic insights, development strategy, and data visualization

- DKaufmanDevelopment.com — company news and project updates

A Fully Integrated, Multi-State Real Estate and Investment Platform

Across all entities, Kaufman oversees:

- Multifamily, BTR, and mixed-use development

- Workforce and affordable housing initiatives

- AI infrastructure and distributed data center development

- Modular design and industrialized construction platforms

- Hospitality and four-season recreation assets

- Capital advisory, private credit structuring, and institutional fundraising

“Our platform is built around speed, intelligence, and relentless execution,” said Daniel Kaufman, President of Kaufman Development. “We merge real estate fundamentals with AI, modular construction, and technology-driven workflows to deliver projects faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”

About Daniel Kaufman

Daniel Kaufman is a national real estate developer and capital strategist leading a multi-company ecosystem across real estate, modular construction, and AI infrastructure. His companies include Kaufman Development, Oldivai, Daniel Kaufman Ventures, DanReDev LLC, and multiple joint ventures spanning mixed-use, multifamily, BTR, industrial, data center, hospitality, and modular housing development. Kaufman’s portfolio exceeds 10,000 residential units and $2B+ in active projects and advisory mandates nationwide.

