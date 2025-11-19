MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Announces Debut of Laughing Owl, a Private Label Whiskey Produced for Te Whekau Tapui Limited

Laughing Owl’s Distinctive Manuka Wood Flavor Showcases the Innovation Capabilities of the Company’s Sustainably Matured™ Aging Process

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), is using its patented Spirits Rapid Aging System (“SRAS”) to produce a Manuka wood whisky for Te Whekau Tapui Limited (“Te Whekau”), a New Zealand-based purveyor of finely crafted, innovative spirits. The product, Laughing Owl, showcases the distinct New Zealand flavor profiles that can only be achieved using Manuka and Two Trees’ SRAS technology.

To produce Laughing Owl, Two Trees combines premium American single malt procured from Virginia Distillery Company with Manuka wood sourced from New Zealand and ages the distillate under the Company’s proprietary sustainable maturation method. Two Trees then finishes the spirits in American oak, delivering a complex, well-balanced single malt with aromas of caramel, vanilla, and spiced orchard fruit.

Chad Slagle, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Product Innovation at Two Trees, commented, “Te Whekau’s commitment to ingenuity, sustainability and excellence dovetails perfectly with our approach at Two Trees. We are thrilled to produce this remarkable and uniquely flavored Manuka-wood whisky conceived by Te Whekau. We look forward to building our partnership with Te Whekau beyond this inaugural product in the years to come. Private label spirits present a promising growth opportunity for Two Trees. Our focus is on forming strategic partnerships with leading organizations and advancing the market reach of our Spirits Rapid Aging System (SRAS) technology. Our innovative aging technology allows us to create something genuinely unique, in this case, using New Zealand Manuka wood.”

Tom Wallis, Te Whekau’s Director, added, “We sought out Two Trees across the globe after hearing about their environmentally friendly manufacturing process, which closely aligns with our own sustainability mission, as well as their success developing high quality, award-winning spirits brands. During the distillation process, Two Trees ages and extracts natural flavors and aromas from within the Manuka wood itself without using harmful chemicals, delivering a differentiated honeyed malt whiskey with silky tannins, gentle herbal warmth and a smooth and rich finish. We believe that Laughing Owl will captivate and delight the most discerning spirits consumers.”

The Manuka tea tree is an evergreen shrub native to New Zealand and Australia. Famous for its flowers, which are used to produce Manuka honey, the Manuka tree has a variety of other uses, including in the production of spirits. The Two Trees’ Sustainably Matured™ proprietary accelerated aging process can produce aged bulk spirits using an endless combination of charring levels and wood types, as exemplified by the eco-friendly aging of all-natural, unsmoked Manuka tea tree wood.

To learn more about Laughing Owl whiskey please visit: https://laughingowlwhisky.co.nz/.

