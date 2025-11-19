SAIC and HavocAI Partner to Link Autonomous Fleets to Global Command and Control Infrastructure for U.S. Navy

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC), a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator, and HavocAI, the leader in collaborative maritime autonomy, today announced an effort to integrate SAIC’s real-time, multi-domain communications and data backbone with HavocAI's fully-autonomous, problem-solving fleets. This collaboration will drastically improve maritime domain awareness within the joint, unified warfighting network for the U.S. Navy.

This integration connects HavocAI's collaborative autonomy stack — which currently powers dozens of autonomous vessels in self-organizing teams with the potential to scale to thousands — to broader command and control infrastructure through SAIC's advanced Joint Range Extension (JRE) system. JRE extends the range and interoperability of Link 16 (TADIL-J), which enables U.S. armed forces and allied air, ground, and maritime platforms to collect and exchange vast amounts of tactical data in real-time for faster decision-making.

Adding maritime systems enabled with HavocAI's autonomy to Link 16 can ultimately connect huge, heterogeneous fleets of globally-networked sensors, lethal platforms, and command and control systems to the infrastructure of all military services and allies seamlessly and instantaneously. This meets multiple objectives of the U.S. military’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) effort to close all-domain kill chains near machine speed and provide U.S. and allied warfighters with unparalleled decision dominance.

"This is a significant leap forward in expanding the capability of large-scale collaborative autonomy," said Paul Lwin, CEO and co-founder of HavocAI. "By integrating with SAIC's proven JRE infrastructure, we're not just connecting our autonomous vessels to existing systems—we're fundamentally enhancing how autonomous maritime systems receive and provide real-time tactical data within joint and coalition C2 systems.”

"SAIC's JRE has been the backbone of advanced joint interoperability for two decades and this partnership to bring HavocAI's innovative autonomous platform into the fold will provide immediate operational value and drive the future of maritime operations for the U.S. Navy," said Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of Navy Business Group. "The ability to seamlessly integrate dozens of autonomous vessels into our C2 architecture will provide warfighters with an unprecedented level of maritime domain awareness, sea denial, and sea control."

The integrated solution is being prepared for demonstrations and exercises where HavocAI's autonomous fleet will showcase its ability to provide real-time situational awareness data through JRE to maritime operations centers, supporting the Navy's vision for hybrid fleet operations.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About HavocAI

HavocAI is the first-to-market leader in collaborative maritime autonomy, delivering scalable autonomous solutions that are operational today. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, HavocAI has rapidly emerged as the leading provider of autonomous maritime systems to the U.S. military, with more than 30 fully operational products delivered and a collaborative autonomy stack designed to run on anything, anywhere. For more information, visit havocai.com.

