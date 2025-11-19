Jet.AI Announces AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp’s Participation in Today’s NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. ("Jet.AI" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JTAI), an emerging leader in high-performance GPU infrastructure and AI cloud services, announced that AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE: AIIAU) will be ringing the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) Opening Bell today. The bell ringing will be broadcasted live on the NYSE website here: https://www.nyse.com/bell.

AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp is a blank check company pursuing a business combination with high-impact private technology companies advancing artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as well as those involved in building, operating, or enabling next-generation data center infrastructure. In August 2025, Jet.AI made a capital contribution to AIIA Sponsor Ltd. (“Sponsor”), which serves as the sponsor of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Jet.AI holds a 49.5% ownership interest in the Sponsor, which holds approximately a 25% ownership interest in AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp closed its upsized $138 million initial public offering, including full exercise of the overallotment option, on October 6, 2025. Certain Jet.AI executive officers and directors serve as officers and/or directors of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp and Sponsor.

Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston commented: “I am pleased to announce that I, together with certain executive officers and directors of Jet.AI, will be ringing the NYSE Opening Bell for AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp today. While this is an exciting milestone for AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp, I also want to take a moment to highlight Jet.AI’s current valuation. As of today, we believe our current market capitalization does not capture the current or potential future value attributable to our ownership interest in the Sponsor alone. We continue to believe that, at current levels, Jet.AI remains significantly undervalued. With notable progress already underway toward the third milestone for our Canada data center project, we remain fully committed to executing and ultimately demonstrating the significant unrealized value of this asset, which has the potential to deliver substantial returns once fully developed and tenanted.”

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently provides private aviation services and is expanding its strategic focus to include investments in the AI and data center sectors. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. The Company's suite of AI-powered tools stems from its origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI's projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and those set forth in the Risk Factors section of AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s registration statement and related prospectus filed in connection with its offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Jet.AI Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com