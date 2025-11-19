Soy Protein Market Size Worth USD 19.87 Billion by 2034, Amid Rising Demand for Plant-Based, Functional, and Affordable Protein Solutions

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soy protein market size stood at USD 10.10 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 10.81 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 19.87 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

A major driver behind this expansion is the global shift toward plant-based products, meat alternatives, functional foods, and healthier everyday choices. Brands and manufacturers are leveraging soy protein for its versatility, clean nutritional profile, and ability to deliver desirable texture and functionality in a wide range of applications.

Key Highlights of Soy Protein Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the soy protein market in 2024, whereas Latin America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product type, the soy protein isolates segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the textured soy protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By nature, the organic segment led the market in 2024, whereas the conventional segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the dry segment led the soy protein market in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By end use, the food and beverage segment led the soy protein market in 2024, whereas the animal feed segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Higher Demand for Plant-Based Alternatives is helpful for the Growth of the Soy Protein Industry

The soy protein market is observed to grow due to high demand for plant-based, healthy, and sustainable protein options. Such options are low in fat and carbohydrates, which helps maintain the nutritional profile. Soy protein, being versatile, has multiple applications in various domains. Such factors help fuel market growth. The market is also seeing growth driven by high demand for plant-based, functional, organic, and clean-label food and beverage options. Hence, such factors further enhance the market's growth. Soy protein is used by the food and beverages industry, sports and nutrition, and the health and wellness industry due to its versatility.

New Trends of Soy Protein Market

Higher demand for plant-based protein options and functional food and beverages are some of the major factors for the growth of the market.

options and functional food and beverages are some of the major factors for the growth of the market. No compromise in flavor and texture of plant-based protein options with smart mimicking of meat is another vital factor for the market’s growth.

Soy-based protein options are healthier, low in fats and cholesterol, and hence are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers.



Impact of AI in the Soy Protein Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly shaping the soy protein market by improving product development, manufacturing efficiency, and alignment with evolving consumer preferences. In research and formulation, AI-powered algorithms analyze comprehensive datasets on nutrition science, sensory properties, and ingredient interactions to design soy protein products with enhanced texture, flavor, and functionality. Machine learning models simulate how soy protein isolates, concentrates, and textured forms behave under different processing conditions, helping manufacturers create improved plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, beverages, and supplements with fewer trials and errors.

In production, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize extraction, filtration, and texturization processes to increase yield, reduce waste, and maintain consistent quality. Computer vision systems monitor soybeans for purity, moisture levels, and defects, ensuring raw materials meet safety and performance standards. These technologies help producers maintain tight quality control, especially important for clean-label and allergen-conscious formulations.

Recent Developments in the Soy Protein Market

In July 2025, McDonald's and CFTRI, in collaboration, launched ‘Protein Plus Slice’ in Mysuru, India. According to the brand, the product is made from plant proteins, and it does not contain any artificial colors or flavors. (Source- https://www.thehindu.com)

In May 2025, Bunge introduced a new line of soy protein concentrates at IFFA to address the common challenges in the plant-based protein sector. (Source- https://vegconomist.com)

Product Survey of the Soy Protein Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Representative Producers / Brands Soy Protein Isolate (SPI) Highly refined soy protein with minimal fat and carbohydrates; high solubility and digestibility. 90 percent protein isolate, instantized isolate, non-GMO isolate Sports nutrition, dairy alternatives, beverages, plant-based meat ADM (Clarisoy), Cargill (Prolia), Wilmar, Shandong Yuxin Soy Protein Concentrate (SPC) Mid-level processed soy protein with balanced protein-to-fiber ratio; good functional properties. Traditional SPC, aqueous-washed SPC, enzyme-modified SPC Meat extenders, bakery, cereals, pet food DuPont (SUPRO), Ingredion, CHS Inc., Fuji Oil Textured Soy Protein (TSP/TVP) Extruded soy protein creating fibrous, meat-like texture for plant-based and blended foods. Chunks, granules, flakes, high-moisture TVP Plant-based meat, frozen foods, ready meals Archer Daniels Midland, Shandong Wonderful, Beyond supplier networks Soy Flour Ground soybeans used as a protein-rich functional ingredient for thickening and binding. Full-fat soy flour, defatted soy flour, roasted soy flour Bakery, snacks, confectionery, batters & coatings Cargill, Bob’s Red Mill, Hodgson Mill Soy Protein Hydrolysates Enzymatically hydrolyzed soy proteins with improved solubility and fast absorption. Hydrolyzed isolates, hydrolyzed concentrates Infant nutrition, medical foods, clinical nutrition Kerry, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Arla Foods Ingredients Soy-Based Dairy Alternatives Soy proteins formulated into dairy-like products for lactose-free consumption. Soy milk, soy yogurt, soy cheese Retail beverages, foodservice, vegan products Silk (Danone), Alpro, Vitasoy Soy Protein for Sports Nutrition High-purity formulations tailored for muscle recovery and performance. Isolate powders, blends with pea/rice protein, fortified amino acid blends Protein powders, RTD shakes MyProtein, Now Sports, Optimum Nutrition (plant lines) Soy Lecithin (Functional Emulsifier) Phospholipid-rich component extracted during soy processing. Liquid lecithin, powdered lecithin, non-GMO lecithin Chocolate, bakery, beverages, infant formula Cargill, ADM (Ultralec), Lipoid Organic & Non-GMO Soy Protein Clean-label soy proteins that meet organic certification or non-GMO project standards. Non-GMO isolates, organic concentrates Premium foods, infant nutrition, clean-label products SunOpta, The Scoular Company Soy Protein in Animal Feed Soy-based proteins used as high-value nutritional additives in livestock and aquafeed. SPC, soy meal, enzyme-treated soy Poultry, swine, aquaculture Solae, Charoen Pokphand Ingredients, Asian feed integrators



Soy Protein Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Soy Protein Market?

Higher demand for plant-based protein options, cost-effectiveness, clean-label ingredients, and health and wellness trends are some of the major factors for the growth of the market. Versatility of soy protein in the manufacturing of different types of protein-rich and plant-based options is another major factor for the market’s growth. Sustainability is another major factor for the market’s growth in the form of high demand for plant-based options. Expanding applications of soy protein for the manufacturing of different types of innovative protein-rich options is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Challenge

High demand for Animal-Based Protein is interrupting the Market’s Growth

A health-conscious crowd demanding animal-based protein options can be a barrier to the growth of the soy protein market. Such options have higher protein content and are also referred to as clean-protein. They are highly demanded by a health-conscious crowd in search of clean protein options. They are an effective option compared to organic and premium plant-based protein items. Hence, such factors may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Product Innovation Is Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Product innovation is one of the biggest opportunities for the growth of the market. Use of soy protein for the manufacturing of different types of protein-rich snack options, ready-to-eat meals, easy-to-prepare beverages, sports drink, and functional food and beverage options is one of the major opportunities for the market’s growth. Availability of such products in different types of flavor options is another factor helpful for the market’s growth. Availability of such snack and beverage options that are high in protein and other essential nutrients leads to their higher demand, further fueling the growth of the market.

Soy Protein Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Soy Protein Market in 2024

Asia Pacific led the soy protein market in 2024 due to high demand for plant-based food options by a growing health-conscious crowd in the region. The growing population of vegans and vegetarians in the region, leading to higher demand for plant-based alternatives and vegan options, is another major factor for the growth of the market. Higher demand for soy protein in the food and beverage industry, nutraceutical industry, and sports and nutrition industry is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region.

Higher demand for high-protein and nutritional diets also helps to fuel the growth of the market in the region. India has a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region due to the growing population of vegans, vegetarians, and a health-conscious crowd. Higher demand for soy protein in bakery, dairy, and healthier alternative segments is another major factor for the soy protein market growth in the region.

Latin America Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Latin America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for plant-based and healthier alternatives, which are helpful for the market’s growth. The market is also observed to grow due to the high demand for health-conscious, vegan, and vegetarian populations. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-based diets is another major factor for the market’s growth. Mexico has a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to growing soy cultivation, higher demand in the food and beverage industry, and higher demand for protein-rich meal options are other major factors for the growth of the market in the region.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to the growing population of vegans and plant-based diet followers. The health-conscious crowd of the region also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for organic, functional, clean-label, and high-protein food options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and Italy have a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for healthier and sustainable food options by consumers of these countries.

Trade Analysis of the Soy Protein Market

Import & Export Statistics

1) Global proxy signals and recent shipment magnitudes

Public customs summaries for the isolated soy protein proxy show imports worth about USD 62.1 million in recent tracker aggregates, with an average unit price in the low single digits per kilogram reported in shipment logs.

India’s exports of soy protein concentrate rose materially over five years, reaching about USD 46.8 million in 2023 for concentrate-type shipments, indicating growing exporter capacity outside the main soybean processors.

2) Leading exporters and supplier patterns

Export capability for high-value soy protein isolates and concentrates is split between established soybean processing countries and advanced ingredient producers. Public supplier lists and HS-code trackers identify China and the United States among visible exporters of soy protein isolates and derived products, while India is an increasingly important supplier of soy protein concentrate.

Trade trackers show multiple specialised suppliers active in global shipment logs, reflecting both commodity-scale exporters and smaller speciality-ingredient exporters.

3) Importer markets and demand drivers

Major import markets for soy protein isolates and concentrates include food-processing hubs and markets with strong meat-alternative or dairy-replacement demand. Customs logs show steady import flows into North America, parts of Europe, and fast-growing markets in Southeast Asia, where textured and concentrated soy proteins are used in foods and beverages.

Price sensitivity and formulation needs cause buyers to import both low-cost concentrates and higher-purity isolates depending on the end-use, which explains the presence of multiple HS proxies in customs records.

4) Product forms, pricing and shipment notes

Soy protein trades as isolates (high-purity powders), concentrates (mid-protein powders) and textured vegetable protein sheets or granules. Customs trackers report average import prices in the low single dollars per kg for some batches, while high-purity isolates show higher per-unit values. Shipment formats include 20 kg bags, drums and bulk containers for industrial buyers.



5) Supply-side context and recent market events

Global soybean supply dynamics affect soy protein trade because isolates and concentrates are downstream of soybean crush and meal processing. Recent trade disruptions and producer-level export actions have affected soybean flows, which in turn influence raw material availability for soy protein production. Public reporting highlights supply and export policy shifts among major soybean exporters that can alter downstream ingredient trade.



Soy Protein Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7% Market Size in 2025 USD 10.81 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 11.56 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 19.87 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Latin America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Soy Protein Market Segmental Analysis

Product Type Analysis

The soy protein isolates segment dominated the soy protein market in 2024 due to its high protein content, which is helpful for making different types of plant-based and protein-rich edible options. They are highly demanded by the growing health-conscious population to maintain their nutritional profile. They are also highly utilized by the plant-based meat manufacturers for making meat alternatives and healthier options, which are helpful for the growth of the market. It is also a lean source of protein with minimal fats and carbohydrates, further helpful for the growth of the market.

The textured soy protein segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, as the segment consists of textured soy meat, which is useful for multiple applications. Plant-based food options, meat alternatives, and healthier substances are made from textured soy protein, further helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Hence, the segment has a major contribution to the market’s growth. High demand for plant-based options by vegetarians and vegans is another major factor for the market’s growth. The textured meat alternative is ideal to absorb flavors and providing a similar meat-like texture. Hence, the segment fuels the growth of the soy protein market.

Nature Analysis

The organic segment led the soy protein market in 2024 due to high demand for organic and non-GMO-based products. The segment focuses on products made from chemical-free and preservative-free formulations. Higher demand for clean-label and functional food options that are plant-based and a healthier alternative also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for sustainable options that have a lesser impact on the environment and actions that help to lower the carbon footprint are another major factor for the market’s growth.

The conventional segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand for quality and quantity manufacturing in the large-scale segment. The large-scale food manufacturing units involved in the manufacturing of plant-based options are another major factor for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The conventional segment is helpful for food manufacturing units for manufacturing healthier and sustainable food options, along with maintaining costs.

Form Analysis

The dry segment led the soy protein market in 2024 due to convenient storage, handling, and enhanced shelf life of the segment. Dry soy protein is highly utilized in the manufacturing of different types of protein powders, bakery mixes, and a variety of premixes. Such options are high in protein content, helpful to keep one satiated for a longer time, along with a high nutritional profile. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market. The dry product format is also utilized for the manufacturing of the ready-to-drink product segment, which is helpful for the market’s growth. Such factors help to induce the market’s growth.

The liquid segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period as it is highly demanded for the manufacturing of functional drinks, high protein mixes and batters, and the manufacturing of various other protein-based liquid options. It can be easily mixed in the manufacturing of various categories, further helpful for the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. High demand for ready-to-drink, sports, and functional drinks is another major factor for the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

End Use Analysis

The food and beverage segment led the soy protein market in 2024 due to its high demand in the industry for the manufacturing of different types of food and beverage options. Such options are high in protein, low in fats and carbohydrates, and are helpful to elevate the nutritional profile of a consumer. Hence, such factors further fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for plant-based alternatives, functional foods, and clean-label food and beverage options also helps to enhance the growth of the market.

The animal feed segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand for nutritious animal feed, livestock, and aquaculture. It helps to enhance the animal’s health and stats, further fueling the growth of the market. Affordability and higher digestion ease are other major factors helpful for the growth of the market. High demand for nutritious animal feed for higher quality and a higher nutritional profile is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Top Companies in the Soy Protein Market

Ingredion Incorporated – Ingredion produces soy protein isolates, concentrates, and texturized soy proteins used in beverages, bakery, snacks, and plant-based meat. The company focuses on clean-label, allergen-managed, and functional protein solutions.

– Ingredion produces soy protein isolates, concentrates, and texturized soy proteins used in beverages, bakery, snacks, and plant-based meat. The company focuses on clean-label, allergen-managed, and functional protein solutions. Cargill, Incorporated – Cargill offers a broad soy protein portfolio including concentrates, isolates, lecithinated proteins, and textured soy for meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and nutrition products. It emphasizes sustainability and large-scale global sourcing.

– Cargill offers a broad soy protein portfolio including concentrates, isolates, lecithinated proteins, and textured soy for meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and nutrition products. It emphasizes sustainability and large-scale global sourcing. IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) – IFF supplies soy protein ingredients and functional blends used in plant-based meats, beverages, and performance nutrition. The company integrates protein technology with flavor and texture systems.

– IFF supplies soy protein ingredients and functional blends used in plant-based meats, beverages, and performance nutrition. The company integrates protein technology with flavor and texture systems. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. – DuPont (formerly DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, now part of IFF) develops soy protein isolates and texturized soy products for meat analogues, beverages, and fortified foods, offering strong technical support and R&D capabilities.

– DuPont (formerly DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, now part of IFF) develops soy protein isolates and texturized soy products for meat analogues, beverages, and fortified foods, offering strong technical support and R&D capabilities. Glanbia plc – Glanbia provides soy-based nutritional ingredients and protein systems for sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, and functional food applications. The company focuses on quality control and formulation expertise.

– Glanbia provides soy-based nutritional ingredients and protein systems for sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, and functional food applications. The company focuses on quality control and formulation expertise. Wilmar International Ltd – Wilmar produces soy protein ingredients, soy flour, and processed soy derivatives for food manufacturing, bakery, and plant-based applications, supported by large global soybean processing operations.

– Wilmar produces soy protein ingredients, soy flour, and processed soy derivatives for food manufacturing, bakery, and plant-based applications, supported by large global soybean processing operations. ADM (Archer Daniels Midland) – ADM is one of the largest soy protein producers, offering isolates, concentrates, textured soy proteins, and soy flour. Its products serve plant-based meat, snacks, beverages, and nutritional supplements.

– ADM is one of the largest soy protein producers, offering isolates, concentrates, textured soy proteins, and soy flour. Its products serve plant-based meat, snacks, beverages, and nutritional supplements. Bunge – Bunge manufactures soy protein ingredients tied to its extensive soybean processing network, offering concentrates, isolates, and soy flours for food, feed, and plant-based protein applications.

– Bunge manufactures soy protein ingredients tied to its extensive soybean processing network, offering concentrates, isolates, and soy flours for food, feed, and plant-based protein applications. Kerry Group plc – Kerry supplies soy protein-based formulations for plant-based foods, beverages, and nutritional products, integrating proteins with flavor systems, stabilizers, and functional ingredients.

– Kerry supplies soy protein-based formulations for plant-based foods, beverages, and nutritional products, integrating proteins with flavor systems, stabilizers, and functional ingredients. Burcon NutraScience Corporation – Burcon develops next-generation soy protein isolates with high purity, improved solubility, and neutral flavor profiles used in premium nutrition, dairy alternatives, and plant-based foods.

– Burcon develops next-generation soy protein isolates with high purity, improved solubility, and neutral flavor profiles used in premium nutrition, dairy alternatives, and plant-based foods. The Scoular Company – Scoular offers functional soy protein ingredients and blends for food manufacturing, supported by its global supply chain for sustainable soy sourcing and custom ingredient formulation.

– Scoular offers functional soy protein ingredients and blends for food manufacturing, supported by its global supply chain for sustainable soy sourcing and custom ingredient formulation. Nordic Soya Oy – Nordic Soya produces soy protein concentrates and textured soy ingredients from sustainably sourced soybeans, serving European food and feed industries with high-quality processing standards.

– Nordic Soya produces soy protein concentrates and textured soy ingredients from sustainably sourced soybeans, serving European food and feed industries with high-quality processing standards. Fuji Oil Co. Ltd – Fuji Oil manufactures soy protein isolates and texturized soy proteins widely used in confectionery, plant-based meat, bakery, and dairy alternatives. The company focuses on specialty fats and protein innovation.

– Fuji Oil manufactures soy protein isolates and texturized soy proteins widely used in confectionery, plant-based meat, bakery, and dairy alternatives. The company focuses on specialty fats and protein innovation. NOW® Foods – NOW Foods markets soy protein powders and nutritional products for consumer use, focusing on clean-label, allergen-conscious, and affordable protein supplements.

– NOW Foods markets soy protein powders and nutritional products for consumer use, focusing on clean-label, allergen-conscious, and affordable protein supplements. Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd – Shandong Yuxin produces soy protein isolates, concentrates, and textured soy products for global food manufacturing, emphasizing high-purity proteins and cost-effective production.



Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Protein Concentrates

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Protein Hydrolysates

Others



By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By End-use

Food & Beverage

Bakery & Confectionery

Snacks & Cereals

Meat alternatives

Dairy alternatives

Sports & Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & personal care

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

