Defiance ETFs Launches BU: The First 2X Leveraged ETF on Barrick Mining Corporation

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is proud to announce the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long B ETF (BU) , expanding its suite of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to leading global companies in commodities and natural resources.

The newest addition, BU, is designed for traders who seek magnified, short-term bullish exposure to Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B). By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of Barrick, the Fund allows investors to express tactical upside views on the performance of one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers—within the accessibility and transparency of an ETF.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for any period other than a single trading day.

Underlying Stock: Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B)

Barrick Mining Corporation is a leading international mining company engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, operating mines and projects across North America, South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Barrick is one of the largest gold producers in the world and a recognized leader in sustainable mining practices, operational efficiency, and capital discipline.

The company’s performance is influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices, particularly gold and copper, as well as global economic conditions, inflation trends, interest rates, and geopolitical developments. Barrick’s strategy focuses on maintaining high-quality assets, disciplined cost management, and responsible mining operations to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

An investment in the ETF is not a direct investment in Barrick Mining Corporation.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. It is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of the Underlying Security and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund’s performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of Barrick’s stock over the same period. It is possible investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the fund’s strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Barrick Mining Corporation Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund’s leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap contracts and options contracts based on the share price of Barrick Mining Corporation (“Barrick” or the “Underlying Security”). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of Barrick, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund’s indirect 2X exposure to changes in Barrick’s share price, the Fund is subject to the risk that the stock declines. If Barrick’s share price decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in Barrick Risk. Barrick Mining Corporation is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates, and is not involved with this offering in any way. Barrick has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Fund shares.

Commodity and Metals Market Risk. The market value of Barrick Mining Corporation may be affected by global supply and demand for gold and copper, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in inflation and interest rates, and broader economic or geopolitical conditions that impact mining operations.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on individual security, may fluctuate more sharply than a diversified investment or the market as a whole.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of Barrick’s performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding has a significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily.

Daily Correlation/Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of leveraged correlation to Barrick’s share price and therefore achieve its daily leveraged investment objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund will seek 2X long exposure through financial instruments, which exposes the Fund to the risk that a decline in Barrick’s stock price will be magnified. Leverage increases the Fund’s volatility and potential losses.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in derivatives, which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risks related to leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments, higher price volatility, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

Swap Agreements and Options Contracts. The use of swaps and options is a highly specialized activity that involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. These risks may prevent the Fund from achieving its leveraged investment objective, even if the Underlying Security later recovers all or a portion of its losses.

Rebalancing Risk. If the Fund is unable to rebalance its portfolio fully or accurately, its investment exposure may not be consistent with its stated investment objective.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer than if it were diversified. As a result, a decline in Barrick’s share price could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline more sharply.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund’s holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions compared to most ETFs.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a newly organized investment company with a limited operating history.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

