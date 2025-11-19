Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Research Report 2025-2035: Gene and Targeted Therapies Accelerate as New Insights Into ABCC8 and KCNJ11 Mutations Transform Treatment Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Regional and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increasing awareness and diagnosis of congenital hyperinsulinism are one of the major factors driving the market growth. The awareness of congenital hyperinsulinism has improved significantly over recent years due to advances in genetic testing, imaging techniques, and increased recognition by clinicians.

This has resulted in earlier diagnoses, leading to a higher demand for treatment options. As more babies are diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism, particularly in neonatal and pediatric care, the demand for effective drugs and management strategies is rising. Also, improved genetic screening techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), are allowing for more precise and early detection of the disease, contributing to increased treatment needs.



Moreover, there has been a surge in research into new treatments, particularly gene therapy and targeted drug therapies. The increasing understanding of the genetic basis of congenital hyperinsulinism, including mutations in the ABCC8 and KCNJ11 genes, is driving innovation in therapies aimed at regulating insulin secretion. These developments make it easier to create specialized treatments for patients with different genetic mutations that cause CHI. For example, Diazoxide remains the first-line treatment for CHI, but recent research on octreotide and glucagon has opened the door to more diversified treatment options. Additionally, genetic therapies that aim to correct the underlying mutations are being tested in clinical trials.



The increasing recognition of genetic disorders and rare diseases has driven both government and private sector investment in research and development (R&D) for congenital hyperinsulinism. Many patients with congenital hyperinsulinism are diagnosed early in life, creating long-term demand for drugs to manage the disorder throughout childhood and adulthood. For instance, global initiatives to focus on rare diseases through Orphan Drug Designation and government-funded grants for rare diseases have spurred further investment in research for congenital hyperinsulinism therapies.



Despite advances in research, the treatment options for congenital hyperinsulinism remain limited. Diazoxide is still the primary drug, but it may not work for all patients, particularly those with severe or refractory forms of congenital hyperinsulinism. The lack of FDA-approved therapies for all forms of the disease leaves a significant unmet need in the market.



However, with an increasing focus on personalized medicine, the congenital hyperinsulinism market is witnessing an influx of genetic and gene-editing technologies. Treatments are moving toward more tailored, mutation-specific therapies to address the underlying cause of the disease. In addition, several novel drugs targeting the regulation of insulin secretion in congenital hyperinsulinism are in the clinical trial phase. These drugs aim to target the molecular pathways responsible for insulin dysregulation and offer patients alternatives if current treatments like diazoxide are ineffective.



The future of the congenital hyperinsulinism market lies in innovative drug combinations that address multiple mechanisms of insulin secretion dysregulation. For instance, pairing diazoxide with newer biologics, such as somatostatin analogs, could offer more effective management of congenital hyperinsulinism in various patient groups.

Also, with the increasing global focus on rare diseases, orphan drug designation and regulatory incentives present opportunities for drug developers. The potential for market exclusivity, tax benefits, and accelerated approval processes for new congenital hyperinsulinism drugs provides a significant advantage for companies entering this space.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Congenital Hyperinsulinism, By Region

1.3 Regulatory Landscape of Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market

1.4 Key Trends

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraint

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market, by Region, $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 Germany

2.2.2.1.2 U.K.

2.2.2.1.3 France

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.4 Rest-of-the-world

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Hanmi Pharm.Co.,Ltd

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers

3.2.1.4 Key Personnel

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.2 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

3.2.3 Rezolute, Inc.

3.2.4 Zealand Pharma A/S



4. Research Methodology

