Vistar Media Launches New Vistar Academy Certification: “Accelerate: Strategic Creative in DOOH”

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, today announced the launch of its newest Vistar Academy certification, “Accelerate: Strategic Creative in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).”

The latest addition to the Accelerate series helps brand marketers, media planners and creative teams build effective creative strategies for DOOH campaigns — from concept to measurement. Participants will learn how to craft compelling visuals, apply data for relevance, and evaluate creative performance to ensure every campaign resonates and delivers results.

“At Vistar, we know that strong creative is the spark that drives engagement,” said Leslie Lee, SVP of Marketing at Vistar Media. “This certification brings together design, data and strategy to help teams make out-of-home creatives that persuade and captivate. It’s about helping marketers and creatives design with purpose and deliver with impact.”

Through a series of short, engaging lessons, the Accelerate: Strategic Creative in DOOH certification explores:

Creative Strategy for DOOH: Learn the principles behind high-performing creative and how design, messaging and media work together to capture attention.

Formats & Possibilities: Understand static, motion, 3D and dynamic creative — with practical tips and examples for using each effectively.

What Works (and What Doesn’t): See real campaign examples from Vistar’s Creative Studio that highlight common creative challenges and smart solutions.

Creative Meets Data: Discover how to use real-time data to make your creative more timely, relevant and engaging.

Evaluating Creative Performance: Learn how to define creative KPIs, track success, and refine your strategy based on results.



Learners will also gain exclusive insights from Vistar Media’s Creative Studio, which partners with brands and agencies to design, optimize and execute DOOH creative across screens, venues and markets.

The certification is free and available to professionals across the U.S., Canada, EMEA and APAC. Upon completion, participants will earn a formal certificate recognizing their expertise in creative strategy for DOOH.

With this latest addition, Vistar Academy continues to advance the industry’s understanding of how creativity and technology work together to drive measurable outcomes — empowering marketers to make smarter, more impactful use of the out-of-home canvas.

Learn more and enroll in Accelerate: Strategic Creative in DOOH at academy.vistarmedia.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results. As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software. Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Vistarmedia@5wpr.com