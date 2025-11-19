ASAPP Launches Customer Experience Platform (CXP), the Unified Platform for the Agentic Enterprise

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today introduced the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) , the enterprise platform for building and scaling the Agentic Enterprise. Powered by GenerativeAgent Ⓡ, the ASAPP CXP delivers a personalized agent for every customer, mirroring a VIP concierge who knows the customer, understands their context, and acts instantly on their behalf. The platform unifies interactions, systems, and intelligence, shifting enterprises from systems of record to systems of action, while lowering cost-to-serve, improving containment, and elevating the role of human agents. The ASAPP CXP integrates with existing systems, learns from every conversation, and drives measurable efficiency across the entire customer journey.

“Customers today expect service that feels personal, like a concierge who already knows them, anticipates what they need, and handles it end-to end,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “ASAPP’s CXP changes that becoming the system of action that connects data, decisions, and workflows across the enterprise. Traditional CRMs, billing, and ticketing systems don’t disappear, but become connected systems of record orchestrated through our platform. This platform is beyond conversational Automation; it’s now the operational core of the Agentic Enterprise defining customer experience powered by generative AI every step of the way.”

ASAPP’s Customer Experience Platform leverages autonomous AI agents that execute end-to-end workflows across chat and voice with the enterprise-grade quality, safety, efficiency, and with API-first integrations into enterprise platforms and tools. Agents dynamically select the most effective approach: generative flow for open-ended tasks, rule-based flow for deterministic transactions, and human involvement when expert oversight is needed. Powered by GenerativeAgent, the platform intelligently orchestrates actions across enterprise systems to capture rich interaction data that was previously inaccessible. Key capabilities of the Customer Experience Platform include:

Voice-first Speed and Accuracy: Achieve faster resolutions and more natural, high-quality interactions that power instant, accurate actions with near-human responsiveness and enterprise-level safeguards.

Achieve faster resolutions and more natural, high-quality interactions that power instant, accurate actions with near-human responsiveness and enterprise-level safeguards. Trust, Governance, and Compliance: Visibility, control, and compliance across every interaction. Measurable, auditable AI that delivers full observability into performance, outcomes, and risk. Designed for enterprise-grade safety, transparency, and cost efficiency at scale.

Visibility, control, and compliance across every interaction. Measurable, auditable AI that delivers full observability into performance, outcomes, and risk. Designed for enterprise-grade safety, transparency, and cost efficiency at scale. Multi-Agent Architecture: Specialized AI agents collaborate to manage complex workflows, adapt to real-time signals, and scale across channels.

Specialized AI agents collaborate to manage complex workflows, adapt to real-time signals, and scale across channels. AgentDesk with Human-in-the-Loop Agent (HILA™): Combine AI autonomy with human oversight through a unified console for routing, queue management, and human-in-the-loop (HILA) controls ensuring accuracy, empathy, and compliance.

Combine AI autonomy with human oversight through a unified console for routing, queue management, and human-in-the-loop (HILA) controls ensuring accuracy, empathy, and compliance. Auxiliary Agents: Deploy agents to build, monitor, and optimize workflows in real time, ensuring faster issue resolution, higher containment, and continuous improvement without manual intervention.

Deploy agents to build, monitor, and optimize workflows in real time, ensuring faster issue resolution, higher containment, and continuous improvement without manual intervention. Persisted Interaction Data: Capture the digital footprint of every customer interaction, creating long-term memory and continuous learning that delivers context-aware, personalized experiences, and smarter enterprise decisions with every engagement.

Capture the digital footprint of every customer interaction, creating long-term memory and continuous learning that delivers context-aware, personalized experiences, and smarter enterprise decisions with every engagement. Open Design: Unlike closed black box systems, the ASAPP CXP provides full transparency, giving customers and partners access to the same orchestration, testing, and monitoring tools ASAPP uses internally.



Availability

The ASAPP Customer Experience Platform is available immediately to customers.

Learn more at www.asapp.com/CXP .

Watch a brief video on the ASAPP Customer Experience here and register for the January 15, 2026 webinar here .

Helpful links

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Its AI-native Customer Experience Platform , powered by GenerativeAgentⓇ integrates with existing systems and uses generative, personalized interaction to bring radical efficiency to every customer workflow. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-nativeⓇ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the agentic enterprise. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .