Non-Recyclable Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study from Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research, further highlights that the non-recyclable plastic packaging market is set to grow consistently over the decade, increasing from its present scale to a substantially larger size by the conclusion of the forecast period. This market is growing due to rising demand for low-cost durable packaging solutions across fast-moving consumer goods, food delivery, and industrial applications.

Key Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the non-recyclable plastic packaging market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

The Middle East has witnessed as the fastest-growing market.

By material type, the multi-layered and compostable plastics segment contributed the biggest revenue share in 2024.

By material type, the PVC segment will expand at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By product type, the flexible films and wraps segment contributed in 2024.

By product type, the blister packaging systems segment will expand at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

will expand at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034. By end-use industry, the food and beverages segment contributed in 2024.

By end-use industry, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment will expand at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Technological Shifts

Key Technological Shifts Description Advanced multilayer barrier films Improve strength and shelf life, widely used in food and pharma packaging High-performance polymer blends Offer better heat resistance, flexibility, and durability for industrial applications Improved extrusion & molding technologies Enable thinner, lighter, and stronger plastic formats while lowering production costs. Functional additives & coatings Enhance UV resistance, moisture protection, and overall mechanical performance.

Market Overview

The non-recyclable plastic packaging market is witnessing strong growth because of its low cost and high durability, and demand is increasing from the packaging of consumer goods and industrial sectors. These plastics are preferred by many manufacturers due to their strength, light weight, and ease of mass production. Rapid urbanization, an increase in e-commerce shipments, and a rise in the use of medical packaging and food delivery all contribute to growth. Concerns about sustainability and stricter regulations, however, are encouraging businesses to innovate in this field.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5724

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: The non-recyclable plastic packaging industry is growing due to strong demand from the FMCG, food delivery, pharmaceuticals, and construction sectors. Its low cost, durability, and high flexibility support large-scale industrial use. Expanding e-commerce packaging needs and rising urban consumption patterns further boost market volumes. Despite regulatory pressure, the sector continues to scale due to its essential role in logistics and protective packaging .

The non-recyclable plastic packaging industry is growing due to strong demand from the FMCG, food delivery, pharmaceuticals, and construction sectors. Its low cost, durability, and high flexibility support large-scale industrial use. needs and rising urban consumption patterns further boost market volumes. Despite regulatory pressure, the sector continues to scale due to its essential role in logistics and . Sustainability Trends: The goal of sustainability initiatives in the non-recyclable plastic industry is to lessen the impact on the environment by making products lighter, using more energy-efficient manufacturing techniques, and using some recycled material. Businesses are investigating waste-to-energy routes and creating additives to improve biodegradability. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies are being pushed by governments more and more, which encourages businesses to redesign products with less of an impact on the environment.

The goal of sustainability initiatives in the non-recyclable plastic industry is to lessen the impact on the environment by making products lighter, using more energy-efficient manufacturing techniques, and using some recycled material. Businesses are investigating waste-to-energy routes and creating additives to improve biodegradability. Extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies are being pushed by governments more and more, which encourages businesses to redesign products with less of an impact on the environment. Startup Ecosystem: With young businesses focusing on waste-to-fuel technologies, chemistry recovery solutions, and recycling alternatives, the startup ecosystem surrounding non-recyclable plastics is growing. To effectively manage non-recyclable waste, emerging players are also developing cutting-edge sorting technologies and environmentally friendly additives. Numerous startups work with FMCG companies and local governments to test circularity models. This momentum is being accelerated by grants for innovation and supportive funding from climate-focused investors.



Segmental Insights

By Material

The multi-layer and compostable plastics segment dominated the non-recyclable plastic packaging market, driven by their robust barrier protection, longevity, and suitability for industrial FMCG and high-volume food packaging. They are the go-to option in many important end-use industries due to their capacity to combine strength, moisture resistance, and cost effectiveness. Additionally, these materials increase demand by supporting branding through superior printing. Their adaptability to various packaging formats reinforces their leadership in the market.

The PVC segment is growing rapidly in the market as businesses use it more for protective packaging, building supplies, and medical equipment. Its affordability, chemical resistance, and adaptability propel its quick growth in industrial automotive and healthcare applications. Its use is accelerating due to the growing need for safe and sterile packaging in pharmaceuticals. PVC consumption is also rising in emerging markets due to expanding infrastructure projects.

By Product Type

The flexible films and wraps segment dominated the non-recyclable plastic packaging market because they provide food retail and logistics with lightweight protection, strong sealing, and affordable packaging. They are the most popular non-recyclable plastic format due to their versatility in a variety of product categories. Film structures are becoming more durable and have longer shelf lives thanks to ongoing advancements. Protective flexible packaging is becoming more and more necessary as e-commerce shipments grow.

The blister packaging segment is growing rapidly in the market, driven by rising demand in pharmaceuticals, electronics, and consumer goods. Its tamper-proof design, clear product visibility, and long shelf-life benefits make it increasingly preferred for high-value items. Expanding over-the-counter medicine consumption boosts blister pack usage. The rise of compact and unit-dose packaging formats also supports this segment’s rapid growth.

By End Use Industry

The food and beverages segment dominated the non-recyclable plastic packaging market as it relies heavily on durable, moisture-resistant, and affordable materials to ensure product safety, extended shelf life, and large-scale distribution. High consumption of packaged foods and ready-to-eat products further strengthens its lead. Growth in urban retail chains and online grocery delivery boosts packaging demand. Convenience-focused food formats also increase the need for long-lasting protective materials.

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is growing rapidly in the market due to the growing need for packaging that is contaminant-free, sterile, and protective. Rapid growth in this market is accelerated by the increased use of PVC blister packs and high-barrier films in medication delivery and medical supplies. The increased use of specialized packaging is supported by developments in cold-chain logistics. Increased manufacturing of injectables and generics also propels segment growth.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Region

Asia Pacific dominated the non-recyclable plastic packaging market because of its robust manufacturing ecosystem, quick urbanization, and growing packaged goods consumption. Large-scale demand for robust and reasonably priced packaging materials is still being driven by the region's growing retail and e-commerce sectors. The use of non-recyclable plastic is further increased by rising investments in food processing and transportation. Large packaging converters are another factor bolstering its position as a leader.

India Non-Recyclable Plastic Packaging Market Trends

India is expanding in the market because of the robust demand from urban consumption, food delivery, and FMCG. Due to inefficient collection and recycling, multilayer and mixed-waste plastics continue to be widely used despite prohibitions on specific single-use plastics and tighter EPR regulations. As investments in recycling technology substitutes and plastic credit systems rise, the market is progressively changing to support a shift toward more sustainable and controlled plastic use.

The Middle East and Africa are growing rapidly in the non-recyclable plastic packaging industry because of increasing investment in the building, food processing, and packaging sectors. The need for protective packaging formats is being accelerated by growing retail expansion and rising imports of packaged goods. Consumption of non-recyclable plastic is further stimulated by urban lifestyle changes and population growth. Rapid market expansion is also aided by expanding distribution networks.

South Africa Non-Recyclable Plastic Packaging Market Trends

South Africa is growing in the market, driven by rising demand for multi-layer packaging across food and retail, even as recycling systems struggle to process mixed-plastic waste. EPR rules, the SA Plastics Pact, and growing recycling facilities are pushing the shift toward circularity, but high costs and limited infrastructure slow progress. Companies are increasingly exploring reusable formats and paper-based alternatives, keeping sustainability at the center of market developments.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Versalis, the chemical division of Eni, launched a demo plant using its “Hoop” chemical recycling technology to convert mixed, non-recyclable plastic waste into high-quality feedstock. This innovation supports the production of food- and pharma-grade plastics from material that previously ended up in landfills, marking a key advancement in circular plastic systems.

In September 2025, Xampla raised USD 14 million to expand manufacturing of its biodegradable, plant-protein-based materials designed to replace single-use plastics such as films, sachets, and liners. The funding will help the company scale commercially and accelerate the global transition away from non-recyclable plastic products.

Top Companies in the Non-Recyclable Plastic Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor PLC: Offers multi-layer flexible barrier films and pouches that are often non-recyclable in standard municipal streams due to their complex material structure.

Offers multi-layer flexible barrier films and pouches that are often non-recyclable in standard municipal streams due to their complex material structure. Berry Global Inc.: Produces a wide range of rigid and flexible plastic packaging , including multi-material or specific plastic types (like certain barrier films) that lack universal recycling infrastructure.

Produces a wide range of rigid and , including multi-material or specific plastic types (like certain barrier films) that lack universal recycling infrastructure. Huhtamaki Oyj: Sells various foodservice and consumer good plastic and composite products where the combination of materials or specific plastic type makes them difficult to recycle in many locations.

Sells various foodservice and consumer good plastic and composite products where the combination of materials or specific plastic type makes them difficult to recycle in many locations. Sealed Air Corporation: The producer of specialized plastic films (like CRYOVAC®) and bubble packaging designed for performance, which may not be recyclable in all available local recycling programs.

The producer of specialized plastic films (like CRYOVAC®) and bubble packaging designed for performance, which may not be recyclable in all available local recycling programs. Sonoco Products Company: Provides composite cans and specific plastic packaging where the mixed materials or design present challenges for standard recycling processes.

Provides composite cans and specific where the mixed materials or design present challenges for standard recycling processes. Mondi PLC: While focused on sustainability, some high-barrier, multi-material plastic products within their portfolio may not have viable recycling streams in all areas.

While focused on sustainability, some high-barrier, multi-material plastic products within their portfolio may not have viable recycling streams in all areas. Novolex: Offers a variety of paper and plastic bags, and foodservice items, some of which are single-use plastic films or multi-layer bags that are generally not recyclable curbside.

Offers a variety of paper and plastic bags, and foodservice items, some of which are single-use plastic films or multi-layer bags that are generally not recyclable curbside. Dart Container Corporation: A major producer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam cups and containers, a material that is often not accepted in most municipal recycling programs.

A major producer of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam cups and containers, a material that is often not accepted in most municipal recycling programs. Tetra Pak: Known for composite cartons made of paperboard, plastic, and aluminum layers, which require specialized infrastructure to recycle effectively and are non-recyclable in areas without it.

Known for composite cartons made of paperboard, plastic, and aluminum layers, which require specialized infrastructure to recycle effectively and are non-recyclable in areas without it. WestRock: Offers composite packaging solutions with plastic elements that can hinder complete recyclability unless processed in specialized facilities or designed for material separation.

Offers composite packaging solutions with plastic elements that can hinder complete recyclability unless processed in specialized facilities or designed for material separation. Pactiv Evergreen Inc.: Produces various single-use plastic food containers and expanded polystyrene foam products that often face recycling challenges in many locations.

Produces various single-use plastic food containers and expanded polystyrene foam products that often face recycling challenges in many locations. Reynolds Packaging Group: Sells consumer plastic wraps and certain pouches that are film-based or multi-material and typically not recyclable through standard curbside programs.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS) / Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Multi-layered / Composite Plastics

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (e.g., plastic bags, films not collected)

Other Complex or Contaminated Plastics



By Product Type

Flexible Films & Wraps

Foam Packaging

Blister Packaging

Certain Disposable Cutlery & Straws

Non-reusable Containers with Complex Layers

Other Product Types

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Retail

Other Applications



By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5724

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: