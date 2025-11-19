OUPES Unveils Guardian 6000: A Game-Changing Dual-Voltage Portable Power Station for Reliable and Affordable Home Energy

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUPES , a leader in affordable portable power station and sustainable energy solutions, has announced the launch of the OUPES Guardian 6000 , a high-performance portable power station designed to redefine home energy reliability and affordability. With its robust features and user-friendly design, the Guardian 6000 is set to become an essential solution for home emergencies, outdoor adventures, RV living, and off-grid applications.

Revolutionizing Home Backup Power

The Guardian 6000 is engineered to address the growing need for reliable and accessible energy solutions. Capable of handling extreme weather conditions and unstable power grids, the device offers weeks of backup power. With a powerful 9,000W surge and 6,000W continuous output, it can seamlessly power heavy-duty household appliances such as dryers, HVAC systems, and refrigerators. Its dual-voltage capability (240V and 120V) eliminates the need for external hubs, ensuring safe and stable power.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Guardian 6000 includes adjustable 12V/24V DC output (via an XT90 connector) and multiple outlet types — such as NEMA 6-20R, TT-30R, L14-30R, and 14-50R — making it ideal for homes, RVs, and off-grid scenarios.





OUPES Guardian 6000 can power 99% of high-energy appliances such as dryers, cooling and heating systems and refrigerators.

Affordable Energy for All

As energy costs rise and extreme weather events become more frequent, the Guardian 6000 solar generator offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional portable generators. Unlike conventional systems that emit toxic exhaust, produce loud noise, and require complex maintenance, the Guardian 6000 operates quietly with zero emissions. It also significantly reduces operating costs, aligning with OUPES’ mission of “energy democratization” by making advanced energy technology accessible to more households.

“Energy security should not be a luxury — it should be a basic right for every household,” said the CEO of OUPES. “The Guardian 6000 combines reliability, ease of use, and affordability to give users peace of mind. We believe this product will revolutionize the portable energy market.”

Smart Energy Savings

One of the standout features of the Guardian 6000 is its Scheduled Tasks functionality, which allows users to optimize charging and usage times to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. Internal testing reveals that this feature can save users up to 68.96% on annual electricity costs, making energy management more efficient and economical.

A Reliable Energy Companion

With expandable capacity ranging from 4.6 kWh to 41 kWh, the Guardian 6000 supports extended periods of backup power. Its fast-charging capability can fully recharge the unit in just 1.5 hours when connected to a 240V AC input. Additionally, it features a 20 ms UPS transfer time, preventing data loss during outages. The device also supports pre-connection of solar panels to begin charging automatically at sunrise, maximizing renewable energy usage.

Compact Design for Everyday Use

Featuring durable housing, wide wheels, and an ergonomic handle, the Guardian 6000 is designed for portability and ease of use. Whether for home backup, camping trips, tailgating events, or DIY projects, this versatile unit fits seamlessly into any lifestyle. Its quiet operation and zero emissions make it suitable for apartments, houses, or RVs.





In addition to whole home backup, OUPES Guardian 6000 provides portable power for camping, tailgating, DIY and work projects, off-grid living and more.

Seamless Integration and Long-Term Reliability

The Guardian 6000 can function as a standalone backup system or integrate into a home electrical system via a transfer switch or inlet box. Its smart app offers scheduled usage modes, automatic charging, and weather forecast integration to ensure readiness before severe weather strikes. Built with durability in mind, the device has a service life of up to 10 years and comes with an industry-leading 5+1 year warranty.

Advanced Charging Features

Equipped with industry-leading charging speed and multiple input options — including AC, solar, and DC — the Guardian 6000 offers unparalleled flexibility. Its LFP battery technology ensures water-, dust-, and fire-resistance while supporting over 4,000 cycles, equivalent to more than a decade of use.

Pricing and Availability

The OUPES Guardian 6000 will debut on November 25, 2025 through OUPES' official channels and Amazon. During the launch period (November 25 - December 25, 2025), customers will benefit from exclusive incentives including bundled solar panels and expandable batteries, positioning this dual-voltage system as the most cost-effective solution in its class.

OUPES invites customers to visit their official website and follow their social media channels for more details on launch events and exclusive offers. Through the Guardian 6000, OUPES continues its mission to promote green energy adoption and empower users worldwide to build sustainable and resilient lifestyles.

About OUPES

OUPES’s mission is to democratize clean energy. Since its founding in 2019, OUPES has bridged the gap between sustainability and affordability, from emergency backup to backcountry exploration. OUPES factory-direct model cuts costs without compromising quality, backed by a 5-year warranty, 30-day return policy, and lifetime technical support.