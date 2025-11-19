ACAMS Launches International Anti-Fraud & Technology Task Force

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to 86% of anti-financial crime professionals noting fraud as a top concern in the latest Global Threat Report , ACAMS , the largest international membership organization for anti-financial crime professionals, has launched their newly formed International Anti-Fraud & Technology Task Force. The Task Force will be co-chaired by Scott Rembrandt, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Policy, Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, US Treasury, and Giles Thomson, Director, Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and Economic Crime, HM Treasury.

The Task Force unites global authorities and industry leaders in the fight against fraud. It brings together members from across government, law enforcement bodies, global banks, technology companies, civil society and other stakeholders to examine emerging fraud risks in the context of global anti-financial crime programs, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements.

“A global threat requires a global solution – one with global, cross-sector participation from government, industry, civil society and more, all working together towards a safer financial future,” said Neil Sternthal, CEO of ACAMS. “This Task Force marks a strategic, coordinated response to the fastest growing anti-financial crime concern.”

The Task Force will define the scope of the fraud threat for the purposes of this mission, leverage existing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing controls to combat fraud, and identify and overcome limitations to current approaches. A shared framework will be developed to advance cross-sector cooperation as members forecast future industry needs, including financial intelligence capabilities, skills development, and the integration of technological tools to strengthen compliance and risk management approaches. A rapid response forum will be created to facilitate public-private discussions on emerging fraud typologies, regulations, and technological responses.

Examination of the evolving fraud threat will be advanced under the five focus areas of legal, regulatory and policy frameworks, information sharing, training and capacity building, public engagement and education, and technology and innovation.

"This Task Force represents forward-thinking leaders across jurisdictions and industries all with the common goal of detecting, preventing, and responding to growing fraud risks,” said Justine Walker, Executive Vice President of Thought Leadership at ACAMS. “As accelerated growth of technology enables more sophisticated fraud threats, a systemic risk is being developed that is undermining our global financial stability. This Task Force will work to establish thinking on best practice global approaches and promote critical knowledge sharing.”

The Task Force is spearheaded by the Thought Leadership team under Walker’s guidance. The team is further strengthened by the recent addition of Carole House, Distinguished Senior Fellow. Carole brings a wealth of experience in national security and offers deep global insights into financial crime, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure policy, and emerging technologies.

The 18-month Task Force will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, November 19.

