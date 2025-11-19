Fundbox and Wave Partner to Deliver Seamless, Data-Driven Access to Capital for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, the leading embedded capital infrastructure provider for small businesses, today announced a new partnership with Wave, the financial management technology platform trusted by more than 350,000 small business owners and solopreneurs. Through this collaboration, Fundbox’s financing solutions are now directly integrated into Wave Perks, Wave’s new hub for tools and services that help small businesses manage and grow, all in one place.

With this integration, Wave customers can easily explore and apply for capital in just a few clicks. This partnership is designed to help business owners manage cash flow gaps, invest in growth, and keep their operations running smoothly.

“Small business owners face ongoing challenges balancing cash flow while growing their companies,” said Adnan Glavas, Director of Partnerships at Wave. “By partnering with Fundbox, we’re bringing our users a seamless and trustworthy way to access the capital they need.”

Fundbox’s capital engine evaluates a business’s comprehensive financial profile by analyzing data from multiple sources, including invoices, bank transactions, and other financial indicators. This data-driven approach allows Fundbox to deliver fast, fair, and inclusive credit decisions tailored to each business’s needs.

“Wave has built a powerful ecosystem for small business owners, and our integration extends that value by embedding flexible financing directly into their platform experience.” said Anchit Singh, CBO at Fundbox.

By connecting Fundbox’s embedded capital infrastructure with Wave’s all-in-one financial management suite, small businesses can now manage their finances and access credit from a single, unified platform. The partnership underscores both companies’ shared mission to simplify financial management and support the growth of small businesses across North America.

For more information, visit waveapps.com or explore Fundbox through Wave Perks.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 150,000 small businesses unlock more than $6 billion in capital. As the capital infrastructure behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox enables platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

About Wave

Wave Small Business Software ( waveapps.com ) provides simple money management solutions that empower small business owners and solopreneurs to take control of their finances. More than 300,000 small businesses use Wave’s comprehensive accounting platform, which includes bookkeeping, invoicing, payroll, and payments solutions, as well as personalized bookkeeping and accounting coaching from Wave Advisors, a dedicated team of in-house experts. Wave is a fully owned subsidiary of H&R Block and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

