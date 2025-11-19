Battery Tender Expands Product Lineup in Walmart Stores Nationwide

DELAND, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender ® by Deltran, a leading brand in battery charging and portable power accessories, today announces its Charge N Start 1100 1 AMP Battery Charger and 1000 AMP Jump Starter (Charge N Start 1100) is available for purchase in Walmart locations across the United States. This raises the total number of Battery Tender products sold in stores to six, reinforcing the company’s commitment to bringing high-quality, reliable power solutions to one of the nation’s largest retailers.

Charge N Start 1100 is a versatile device that combines advanced charging technology with reliable jump-starting power in one portable unit. Designed for use with cars, small trucks, lawnmowers, motorcycles, ATVs and personal watercraft, this dynamic tool optimizes the health of batteries to extend their lifespan and promote optimal performance. It automatically switches between maintaining the connected battery and charging the internal jump starter, ensuring both power sources are always ready for use. Charge N Start 1100 is ideal for customers who want peace of mind and convenience, whether at home or on the go.

Charge N Start 1100 is equipped with intuitive features, including reverse polarity and short-circuit protection, ensuring safe operation for users of all experience levels. Whether facing an emergency, like a dead motorcycle battery on the side of the road, or just keeping up with routine battery maintenance, it delivers exceptional performance as the ultimate, two-in-one power solution. Its compact, portable design, rugged build and simplicity also ensure it’s ready for use in any environment.

“Expanding our retail presence with Walmart is a key step in our mission to bring reliable, portable power solutions to more customers nationwide,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Deltran, the parent company of Battery Tender. “Charge N Start 1100 is a prime example of our dedication to innovation and adaptability. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend road trip, need a quick jump start or simply want peace of mind, it’s a perfect solution for diverse vehicle and power needs.”

Charge N Start 1100 is available now in Walmart stores for $119.95. Customers can check their local Walmart or visit Walmart.com for availability. See the media kit here for product images. For more information, visit www.batterytender.com .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® by Deltran has been the trusted leader in battery charging and maintenance technology since 1965. As the pioneer of microprocessor-controlled battery chargers, Battery Tender revolutionized the industry by introducing intelligent charging systems that prevent overcharging and extend battery life. Today, Battery Tender offers a comprehensive lineup of charging solutions ranging from 750mA to 48 AMP chargers, multi-bank systems, jump starters, EV chargers, and solar accessories — all designed and engineered in the USA.