International Legal Finance Association Honors Darrow with “Most Innovative Legal Tech” Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darrow ™, the legal technology company built to surface hidden legal risks and turn them into actionable intelligence, today announced recognition as the Most Innovative Legal Technology Company by the International Legal Finance Association (ILFA).

This inaugural award, by the global voice of commercial legal finance, celebrates a technology company whose tools have transformed how disputes are assessed, underwritten, and managed. It highlights innovation that delivers measurable value to funders, law firms, and other stakeholders within the litigation finance ecosystem.

“At its core, legal intelligence is about helping firms make better decisions, earlier,” said Mathew Keshav Lewis, Chief Revenue Officer and GM at Darrow. “We’re applying advanced AI to improve how cases are valued and underwritten so firms and funders can allocate resources more effectively, move with greater confidence, and ultimately serve plaintiffs better. When you deepen visibility into risk and merit, you improve outcomes for everyone involved.”

“Darrow’s work addresses a clear need in our industry,” said Paul Kong, Executive Director and President of ILFA. “Their AI-driven approach is the kind of practical innovation that improves decisions, not just processes. We were delighted that Darrow was able to join us last week to collect their well-deserved award.”

Darrow's platform analyzes over 5 million data points monthly from public records, legal sources and social media to identify potential violations across different markets including mass torts, antitrust, data privacy, consumer protection, ERISA, securities and fraud, and more. Over the past five years, the company has identified over $18 billion in potential litigation opportunities. Working with leading U.S. law firms, many of these cases have been filed and successfully settled. The company's underwriting tool combines predictive AI models, expert legal analysis, and insights from over 105,000 cases and aims to streamline how law firms assess cases and how litigation funders evaluate investment risk.

Darrow's platform aggregates disparate legal and market data to help legal teams spot patterns that might indicate actionable violations — whether that's coordinated pricing schemes, environmental harm clusters, or corporate conflicts of interest. The AI technology is designed to surface issues that would be difficult if not impossible to otherwise detect.

