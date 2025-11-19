Monthly Distribution Declared for Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadravest Capital Management Inc. (the “Manager’) is pleased to declare a monthly distribution for Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF (“Preferred ETF”) as follows:

Amount Per Unit: $0.05833 CAD Record Date: November 28, 2025 Payment Date: December 10, 2025

The monthly distribution per unit represents a total of $0.70 annualized based on the initial issue price of $10.00.

The investment objectives of Preferred ETF are to provide unitholders with: (a) monthly distributions and (b) the opportunity for capital preservation, primarily through a portfolio of preferred shares of split share corporations.

Preferred ETF will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in an actively managed portfolio of split corp. preferred shares offered by Canadian split share corporations listed on a Canadian exchange. The Preferred ETF may also invest in preferred shares of other issuers, exchange-traded funds, other investment funds, equities or income-generating securities, and securities that are convertible into any of the above noted securities provided such investments are consistent with the Preferred ETF’s investment objectives.

Monthly distributions are targeted and will be set at the Manager’s sole discretion and may be changed or vary in subsequent periods, as announced by the Manager. If the total return on the portfolio of the Preferred ETF is less than the amount necessary to fund the monthly distributions and all expenses of the Preferred ETF, this will result in a portion of the distributions paid to unitholders being a return of the capital to unitholders and a decrease in NAV per unit.

The Manager has assigned Preferred ETF a risk rating of “low”.

For further details, please refer to Preferred ETF’s Facts document available on www.sedarplus.com or on Preferred ETF’s home page at www.quadravest.com.

Founded in 1997, the Manager has a successful track record of creating and managing investment products with over $5 billion in assets under management and proudly manages a portfolio of 13 publicly traded investment products including split share corporations and an investment trust.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



