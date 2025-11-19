Schistosomiasis Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: Digital Health, Advanced Diagnostics, and Next-Generation Therapies Redefine the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Schistosomiasis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global schistosomiasis market is steadily growing, driven by increased awareness, improved diagnostic technologies, and the rise in mass drug administration (MDA) programs in endemic countries. Advances in molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing are enabling faster, more accurate detection and treatment, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

The global commitment to eliminating schistosomiasis as a public health threat by 2030 is fostering research and development in the field, with a focus on vaccine development, novel therapeutic agents, and improved diagnostic tools. The use of praziquantel remains central to treatment efforts; ongoing research into drug resistance, alternative treatments, and combination therapies is expected to drive further innovation.



Key players in the schistosomiasis market include pharmaceutical companies such as Merck KGaA and Astellas Pharma Inc., along with research-focused institutions and nonprofit organizations such as the WHO and The Schistosomiasis Control Initiative. These organizations are investing in research to develop novel therapeutics, improve vaccine candidates, and enhance mass drug administration programs in endemic regions. Collaborative efforts between governments, NGOs, and healthcare providers are accelerating progress toward controlling and eliminating schistosomiasis worldwide.



The competitive landscape is becoming increasingly diverse, with innovations in drug development, vaccine research, and diagnostic technologies. The integration of digital health tools and telemedicine is improving treatment adherence and patient follow-up, particularly in remote and underserved areas. As the world continues to focus on eliminating schistosomiasis, advances in preventive measures, early detection, and innovative therapies offer a hopeful outlook for reducing the global burden of this debilitating disease.



Efforts to sustain mass drug administration and improve water and sanitation are essential for controlling transmission, while continued investment in public health initiatives and collaborations between governments, NGOs, and the pharmaceutical industry are expected to improve access to treatment, accelerate research, and drive future market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Schistosomiasis Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Schistosomiasis Market, Region, $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Schistosomiasis Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Schistosomiasis Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 Germany

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Schistosomiasis Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Schistosomiasis Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Bayer AG

3.2.3 Merck KGaA

3.2.4 Eisai Co., Ltd.

3.2.5 Others



4. Research Methodology

