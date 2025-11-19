Liver Failure Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, and Boehringer Ingelheim Lead Advancements in Liver Failure Treatments and Artificial Liver Support Technologies

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Failure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver failure market is experiencing steady growth, fuelled by increasing awareness of liver health, improved access to advanced healthcare facilities, and a growing range of therapeutic options. Liver transplantation remains the gold-standard treatment for end-stage liver failure, with outcomes improving due to advances in surgical techniques, organ preservation methods, and immunosuppressive therapy.

In addition, innovations in supportive care, such as artificial liver support systems (ALSS) and extracorporeal bioartificial liver devices, are extending survival in patients awaiting transplants. The development of pharmacological therapies targeting specific etiologies, such as antiviral agents for hepatitis B and C, anti-fibrotic drugs for NAFLD, and immune-modulating therapies for autoimmune hepatitis, is expanding the treatment landscape. Furthermore, the integration of regenerative medicine approaches, including stem cell therapy and bioengineered liver tissues, holds promise for reducing transplant dependency in the future.



Treatment options for liver failure continue to diversify. In acute cases, rapid interventions such as N-acetylcysteine for acetaminophen toxicity or urgent antiviral therapy for acute hepatitis can prevent progression to complete liver shutdown. For chronic liver failure, management focuses on controlling the underlying cause, preventing complications such as portal hypertension, and improving liver function through medications, dietary interventions, and lifestyle changes. Emerging technologies in hepatocyte transplantation and tissue engineering are being explored to provide temporary or permanent liver function restoration without the need for a donor organ. The trend toward personalized medicine, tailoring therapy based on genetic, metabolic, and lifestyle factors, is also gaining momentum in the liver failure market.



Despite advancements, the liver failure market faces several challenges. The shortage of donor organs remains the most significant barrier, with demand far outstripping supply in many countries. High costs associated with transplantation, artificial liver devices, and long-term immunosuppressive therapy limit access, particularly in low- and middle-income regions. Limited awareness of early liver disease symptoms contributes to late-stage diagnosis, where treatment options are more limited and less effective. Additionally, the complexity of managing comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease complicates treatment and increases healthcare costs. In rural and resource-limited settings, the lack of specialized hepatology centers and trained transplant teams further constrains patient outcomes.



Key players in the liver failure market include major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim, alongside transplant technology providers and medical device companies developing artificial liver support systems. These stakeholders are investing heavily in R&D to improve transplant success rates, develop novel anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drugs, and bring bioartificial liver technologies to market. Strategic collaborations between academic research centers, biotechnology firms, and public health agencies are accelerating innovation and expanding treatment access. Patient advocacy groups and non-profit organizations are also playing a growing role in raising awareness, improving organ donation rates, and funding liver disease research.



The competitive landscape is characterized by both established pharmaceutical leaders and emerging biotechnology startups pursuing novel therapeutic pathways, including gene therapy for inherited liver conditions, RNA-based treatments for metabolic liver diseases, and immunomodulatory drugs to prevent transplant rejection. As research into regenerative medicine, stem cell applications, and artificial organ development progresses, the market is expected to diversify, offering patients more tailored and potentially curative options. With continued investment in diagnostics, donor management, and next-generation treatment modalities, the global liver failure market is poised for sustained growth, improving survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.



Expanding healthcare infrastructure and transplant capacity in emerging markets, alongside telehepatology and hub-and-spoke referral models, are increasing access to advanced care. As less invasive, more scalable diagnostics and supportive technologies become widely available, the liver failure market is positioned for continued expansion, underpinned by ongoing innovation across diagnostics, disease-modifying therapies, organ preservation, and patient management.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Liver Failure Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Liver Failure Market, Region, $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Liver Failure Market, by Country ($ Million), 2024-2035

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.1.2.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Liver Failure Market, by Country ($ Million), 2024-2035

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 Germany

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.2.2.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Liver Failure Market, by Country, $Million, 2024-2035

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.3.2.1.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the-World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Liver Failure Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 AbbVie Inc.

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Akero Pharmeceuticals

3.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

3.2.4 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

3.2.5 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

3.2.6 Viking Therapeutics

3.2.7 Zydus Pharmaceutical

3.2.8 Others



4. Research Methodology

