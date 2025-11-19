Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2035: Gene Therapies and Rising Pediatric Prevalence Drive Growth

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market is projected to expand significantly from 2024 to 2035, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing incidence of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, particularly among children, which is driving heightened awareness and a growing demand for effective treatments. Additionally, advancements in treatment options are enhancing patient care and facilitating more effective treatment.



Developmental and epileptic encephalopathies are a group of severe, often debilitating neurological disorders marked by developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and refractory epilepsy. Recent advancements, including gene therapies such as CRISPR and neurostimulation devices like responsive neurostimulation (RNS), are offering new and promising treatment options for these conditions.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The market for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatments is in a rapidly evolving phase, transitioning from symptomatic management to more targeted, disease-modifying therapies. While current treatments primarily focus on managing seizures, the emphasis is now shifting toward gene therapy, precision medicine, and personalized treatment approaches that address the root causes of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. The emergence of new, more effective drug formulations and biologics is expected to transform the therapeutic landscape significantly in the global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market.



North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high rate of diagnosis, and ongoing investment in research and development for rare neurological disorders.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report helps companies identify opportunities to innovate in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies treatments, focusing on genetic therapies, personalized medicine, and biologics that target specific molecular pathways in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies patients.



Competitive Strategy: Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers can leverage the insights provided in this report to assess current market dynamics, emerging trends, and key players to develop strategic approaches to stay competitive in the global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in this report are selected based on expert insights, evaluating company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Leading players in the global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market include pharmaceutical companies that hold substantial shares of the market.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The global developmental and epileptic encephalopathies market is driven by several key factors:

Gene therapies are providing new treatment options

Rising cases of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, particularly in children, are driving greater awareness and demand for treatments.

Limitations:

Limited access to advanced treatments in low-income regions due to economic and healthcare infrastructure limitations

Expensive research and high clinical trial failure rates discourage investment in therapies for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Harmony Biosciences

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Subsidiary of Lundbeck)

Neurocrine Biosciences

Encoded Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of Study



Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria



1. Global Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis of Global Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

1.3 Market Trends

1.4 Clinical Trials Analysis

1.5 Regulatory Landscape Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Impact Analysis

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market (by Region)

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market (by Country)

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market (by Country)

2.2.2.1.1 Germany

2.2.2.1.2 France

2.2.2.1.3 U.K.

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market (by Country)

2.3.2.1.1 Japan

2.3.2.1.2 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest-of-the World

2.4.1 Market Dynamics

2.4.2 Market Sizing and Forecast



3. Global Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Harmony Biosciences

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers

3.2.1.4 Key Personnels

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.2 Longboard Pharmaceuticals (Subsidiary of Lundbeck)

3.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

3.2.4 Neurocrine Biosciences

3.2.5 Encoded Therapeutics, Inc.

3.2.6 Ovid Therapeutics

3.2.7 Others



4. Research Methodology

