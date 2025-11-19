Brookfield Corporation to Issue C$200 Million of Preferred Shares and Redeem a Minimum of C$200 Million of its Class A Preference Shares, Series 44

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that it has agreed to issue 8,000,000 Class A Preference Shares, Series 54 (“Preferred Shares, Series 54”) on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. for distribution to the public. The Preferred Shares, Series 54 will be issued at a price of C$25.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$200,000,000 (the “Offering”). Holders of the Preferred Shares, Series 54 will be entitled to receive a cumulative quarterly fixed dividend yielding 5.65% annually for the initial period ending December 31, 2030. Thereafter, the dividend rate will be reset every five years at a rate equal to the greater of: (i) the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield plus 2.80% and (ii) 5.65%.

In connection with the Offering, Brookfield has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable until 48 hours prior to closing, to purchase up to an additional 2,000,000 Preferred Shares, Series 54 which, if exercised, would increase the gross offering size to C$250,000,000. The Preferred Shares, Series 54 will be offered in all provinces of Canada by way of a supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to Brookfield's existing short form base shelf prospectus dated May 31, 2024 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”). The Preferred Shares, Series 54 may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act.

Brookfield intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem a minimum of C$200,000,000 of its outstanding Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 44 ("Preferred Shares, Series 44") (TSX: BN.PF.H) for cash on December 31, 2025. If the Underwriters’ option is exercised in full, Brookfield intends to redeem all of its Preferred Shares, Series 44 on December 31, 2025. The redemption price for each share will be C$25.00. Holders of Preferred Shares, Series 44 of record as of December 15, 2025 will receive the previously declared quarterly dividend of C$0.3125 per share, payable on December 31, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 26, 2025.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendments to the documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days of the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from any of the joint bookrunners by contacting Scotiabank by email at equityprospectus@scotiabank.com, BMO Capital Markets by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, CIBC Capital Markets by email at mailbox.canadianprospectus@cibc.com, National Bank Financial Inc. by email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca, RBC Capital Markets by email at Distribution.RBCDS@rbccm.com, and TD Securities Inc. by email at sdcconfirms@td.com.

Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement (when filed) in their entirety before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Preferred Shares, Series 54 described in this news release, nor will there be any sale of these Preferred Shares, Series 54 in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Preferred Shares, Series 54 being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

