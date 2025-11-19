Nüspace Unveils Its Holiday Gift Guide: Colourful, Creative and Full of Joy

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüspace, the Montreal lifestyle retailer known for its playful design personality and vibrant selection of home décor, is proud to announce the launch of its Holiday Gift Guide. This year’s edit celebrates colour, imagination and the joy of giving with a curated mix of accessories, décor, art, toys and locally sourced creations that spark delight for every age.

The 2025 guide highlights several standout collections that make Nüspace one of Canada’s most inspiring places to shop for the holidays. Among them is HKliving , the beloved Dutch brand known for its bold palette, sculptural forms and eclectic textures. From statement cushions to decorative accessories, HKliving brings warmth, whimsy and personality to any space, perfect for design lovers and cozy home seekers.

For art enthusiasts and imaginative spirits, the guide features Studio ROOF , the Dutch eco brand transforming recycled cardboard into poetic 3D wall art. Vibrant, nature inspired and endlessly creative, these pieces add a dose of colour and storytelling to walls big and small.

Nüspace also spotlights The Line , the French brand known for its minimalist skyline silhouettes. With cities like Montreal, New York, Toronto and Paris, The Line offers stylish and meaningful gifts at accessible prices. These pieces are thoughtful options for travellers, expats, students or anyone with a love for place and memory.

Collectors and design savvy kids at heart will appreciate Nüspace’s selection of vintage inspired toy cars from Candylab and luxury collectibles from Playforever. Built to last with solid construction and retro colours, these toys blend nostalgia with design culture. They are ideal for stockings, desks, nurseries and display shelves.

The guide also includes a curated assortment of locally sourced candles, chosen for their warm fragrances, clean design and perfect giftability. From cozy winter scents to minimal vessels crafted by Canadian makers, these candles offer small moments of comfort during the colder months.

Above all, the Nüspace Holiday Gift Guide celebrates what makes the retailer truly unique. The selection brings together colour, creativity and thoughtful design that appeals to everyone. Whether shoppers are searching for playful art, collectible gifts, decorative accessories or inspiring pieces for the home, Nüspace offers items that elevate everyday living and help create holiday magic.

Availability

The full Nüspace Holiday Gift Guide is available now at nuspace.ca and in store at Nüspace locations in Montreal and Brossard.

About Nüspace

Founded in Montreal, Nüspace is a design forward retailer that offers furniture, lighting, home décor and playful accessories sourced from around the world. With a curated approach and a passion for colour, comfort and creativity, Nüspace provides a shopping experience filled with inspiration and discovery.

