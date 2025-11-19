21shares Launches Solana ETF (TSOL) as the Latest Addition to its Growing U.S. Product Lineup

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares , one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Solana ETF (TSOL) on CBOE. The launch of TSOL allows U.S. investors to gain transparent exposure to the growth of Solana (SOL) – one of the most active blockchain networks for gaming, finance, and identity protection. With a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.21%, TSOL incorporates staking to enhance potential returns and tracks the performance of SOL. Staking allows crypto holders to earn rewards by locking up their assets to support the operation and security of a blockchain network.

The launch of TSOL follows two other landmark crypto ETP launches in the U.S. market, including the launch of the 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH) in July 2024 and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) in January 2024, which currently has over $8bn in assets under management (AUM).

TSOL is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (" '40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TSOL is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. Solana assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in TSOL is not a direct investment in Solana.

“Since 2018, 21shares has pioneered the innovation of crypto asset ETPs globally, with listings on some of the biggest, most-liquid securities exchanges,” said Russell Barlow, CEO of 21shares. “Having launched our Solana ETP for European investors in 2021, 21shares manages the largest spot Solana ETP in the world with over $1bn in AUM as of November 14, 2025. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage our nearly eight-year track-record of developing, launching and managing crypto ETPs to bring TSOL to the U.S. market.”

Through TSOL, U.S. investors are presented with an easy, efficient and transparent way to integrate Solana into their portfolios, allowing them to potentially benefit from one of the world’s leading blockchain networks. Solana’s use cases across stablecoin development, cross-border payments and decentralized finance applications have enabled it to reach new heights of demand from investors. Solana has also emerged as the leading crypto application for developers, capturing a growth rate of 83% in 20241 and helping to power the next wave of AI-driven tools, peer-to-peer networks and decentralized infrastructure systems.

"It's undeniable that crypto is here to stay and we believe it will play a massive role in the future of the financial system. It’s encouraging to see regulatory frameworks shift to allow investors around the world and in the U.S. to gain transparent exposure to the crypto asset class,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. “TSOL provides U.S. investors with the opportunity to diversify their crypto exposure through one of the world’s most powerful blockchains and marks the latest addition to 21shares’ growing lineup of spot crypto ETPs for U.S. investors. Solana’s efficiency and its large array of real-world use cases make it a potentially interesting investment for retail and institutional investors alike.”

Brokate continued: “Over the past year, we’ve seen an impressive wave of adoption of crypto ETPs in the U.S., particularly as regulatory and legislative tailwinds fuel growth, innovation and excitement throughout the entire crypto ecosystem. We believe we are still at the beginning of the adoption curve and expect interest in crypto to continue to accelerate over the coming months and years as traditional financial players continue to gain understanding and acceptance that blockchain technology may underpin capital markets and shepherd us into the future of finance.”

Recently, 21shares joined forces with FalconX to create a full-service digital assets provider spanning brokerage, liquidity, investment management, lending, and structured products. As a combined company, 21shares will tap into FalconX’s position as a world-leading crypto prime brokerage to enter its next phase of growth. Joining FalconX will boost 21shares’ global access and concretely build on the market expansion it has already pursued in global markets including Latin America, North America, and Europe.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trust will generate a profit for investors. The Trust may not be suitable for all investors.

The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors. Trusts focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks.

Solana is a relatively new asset class, and the market for Solana is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Solana is largely unregulated and Solana investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. Solana is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Trust could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero.

Solana is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Solana, and other factors. There is no assurance that Solana will maintain its value over the long-term.

Staking Risk. When the Fund stakes Solana, Solana is subject to the risks attendant to staking generally. Staking requires that the Fund lock up Solana for the period of time required by the staking protocol, meaning that the Fund cannot sell or transfer the staked Solana, thereby making it illiquid for the period it is being staked. In addition, during the lock-up period, the Fund is subject to the market price volatility of Solana, and it may miss opportunities to sell the staked SOL during opportune times. During the unstaking period, the Fund may miss out on earning opportunities because, in some cases, the staked SOL may not earn rewards during the unstaking period or may only earn rewards during part of the unstaking period. Staked SOL is also subject to security breaches, network downtime or attacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and validator or custodian failure or compromise, which can result in a complete loss of the staked Solana or a loss of any rewards.

The trading prices of many digital assets, including Solana, have experienced extremely volatility in recent periods and may continue to do so. Extreme volatility in the future, including further declines in the trading prices of Solana, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Shares and the Shares could lose all or substantially all of their value.

Failure by the Trust’s Solana Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust’s Solana could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that the Solana Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Solana held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trust is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Solana.

An investment in the Trust is not a direct investment in Solana. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Solana directly.

Shares of the Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Trust and only large blocks of Shares called “creation units.” Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trust are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Trust’s investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Trust please read the Trust’s prospectus.

The Marketing Agent is Foreside Global Services, LLC.

21shares US LLC is the Sponsor to the Trust.

21shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2025. 21shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.

1 “2024 Crypto Developer Report.” Developer Report, www.developerreport.com/developer-report.