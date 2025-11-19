Orion180 Ranked Number 367 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced it ranked number 367 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ,™ a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The company grew 198% during this period.

Orion180’s Chief Executive Officer Ken Gregg credits the launch of FLEX Home Insurance and expansion of Private Flood Insurance as major contributors to the company’s 198% revenue growth.

“Our growth springs from our commitment to innovation and flexibility in the property and casualty insurance market,” said Gregg. “The continued expansion of our innovative FLEX homeowner insurance products in California, Florida, Massachusetts and Texas, combined with the continued growth of our private flood insurance offering, has allowed us to meet evolving customer needs while increasing our footprint across key states. These solutions are resonating with both homeowners and agents because they deliver choice, clarity, and confidence at a time when the market needs it most.”

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

