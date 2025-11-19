Nuclear Power Surge, $10M Buyback, and a $1.9B SEO Bombshell

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors are digesting major developments across the energy, tech, oncology, and entertainment sectors.

Nuclear Power Roars Back: DOE Backs Constellation’s Crane Clean Energy Center

Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG) dominated energy headlines after securing a $1 billion U.S. Department of Energy loan to advance its Crane Clean Energy Center, a project aimed at bringing 835 MW of new baseload nuclear power online.

The DOE Loan Programs Office concurrently finalized both its conditional commitment and financial close, an unprecedented step enabled by Constellation’s balance-sheet strength. The funding, drawn from the Energy Dominance Financing Program, significantly lowers Constellation’s cost of capital and is pitched as essential infrastructure supporting the digital economy and accelerating power capacity for energy-hungry AI workloads.

The company emphasized that demand from electrification and data-center expansion has made high-reliability power indispensable. An economic assessment commissioned by Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council projected the restart would:

Create ~3,400 jobs ,

, Add $16+ billion to Pennsylvania’s GDP,

to Pennsylvania’s GDP, Generate $3+ billion in tax revenue.





The facility is already more than 80% staffed, with regulatory work proceeding on schedule.

VENU Launches Share Buyback as Assets Surge

VENU (NYSE American: VENU) authorized a $10 million share repurchase program running through the end of 2026, signaling management’s view that shares are materially undervalued.

Founder and CEO J.W. Roth noted the company’s strengthened balance sheet and nearly $1 billion in recently appraised real estate assets, underscoring management’s rationale for opportunistic buybacks.

The announcement follows strong Q3 results:

Total assets up 76% year-to-date to $314.8M

up 76% year-to-date to Property and equipment up 82% to $250.2M

up 82% to Net revenue for Q3 up 24% YoY, and 72% year-to-date





The buyback authorization gives VENU flexibility to repurchase shares across a wide array of transaction types depending on market and liquidity conditions.

Kazia Therapeutics Delivers Rare TNBC Immune-Complete Response

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) released one of the most eye-catching biotech updates of the week: a patient with stage IV triple-negative breast cancer achieved an initial immune-complete response (iCR) under an expanded-access protocol combining paxalisib, pembrolizumab (Keytruda®), and chemotherapy.

Given that complete responses in metastatic TNBC typically occur in only ~0.6–4% of cases, this early precedent stands out. A confirmatory scan is still required under iRECIST guidelines.

Kazia’s Q4 update also highlighted:

Upcoming presentations at the Brisbane Cancer Conference (Nov. 27–28) and SABCS (Dec. 10–14)

(Nov. 27–28) and (Dec. 10–14) Progress in its NDL2 PD-L1 degrader program, with IND-enabling work planned for early 2026

program, with IND-enabling work planned for early 2026 Planned FDA Type C meeting request to advance paxalisib’s glioblastoma regulatory path

Active engagement with Nasdaq over ongoing compliance matters, with a hearing expected to delay any delisting action

Adobe to Acquire Semrush: A New Era for Brand Visibility in the Agentic AI Landscape

In the most consequential digital-marketing deal of the year, Adobe and Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) announced a definitive agreement under which Adobe will acquire Semrush in an all-cash transaction for $12.00 per share, valuing the company at approximately $1.9 billion.

The acquisition underscores Adobe’s strategy to lead customer experience orchestration in the agentic AI era, supported by products such as Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Adobe Analytics, and the newly launched Adobe Brand Concierge. With these tools, Adobe is addressing major pain points for enterprises navigating AI-driven content, engagement, and brand-visibility challenges.

Why Semrush Fits the Mission

Semrush brings:

More than a decade of SEO expertise

A fast-growing data-driven generative engine optimization (GEO) suite

suite Enterprise traction with customers like Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and TikTok

33% YoY enterprise ARR growth in its latest reported quarter

As generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini become critical discovery interfaces, CMOs are forced to manage brand visibility not only in traditional search but in LLMs, AI-generated answer surfaces, and other emerging channels. The Adobe–Semrush combination aims to give marketers a holistic, cross-channel understanding of brand presence.

“Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don’t embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business.

“With the advent of LLMs and AI-driven search, brands need to understand where and how their customers are engaging in these new channels,” added Bill Wagner, CEO of Semrush.

Adobe Analytics data underscores the urgency: U.S. retail-site traffic from generative AI sources surged 1,200% YoY in October.

Deal Mechanics

Boards of both companies have approved the transaction

Expected to close in 1H 2026 , subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals

, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals Semrush founders and major holders, representing 75%+ of voting power, have agreed to support the deal





