USOSM Partner Practices Accredited by AAAHC, Recognized as Oral and Maxillofacial Centers of Excellence

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) has accredited two additional U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) partner practices. They are North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Michael L. Bobo, DDS, MD, FACS.

North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery is located in Anacortes, Washington, and provides a full scope of high-quality oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) services to patients in the North Sound region. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Michael L. Bobo, DDS, MD, FACS is a premier OMS practice with two locations – one in Murray, Kentucky, and one in Union City, Tennessee.

To receive accreditation, organizations must meet the AAAHC’s nationally recognized standards of quality. Since 1979, the AAAHC has accredited more than 6,700 organizations, but only a fraction of those have been OMS practices. A tremendous accomplishment in and of itself, the accreditation also signifies an additional achievement: the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Centers of Excellence designation.

As defined by the National Library of Medicine, centers of excellence are specialized programs within health care institutions that supply exceptionally high concentrations of expertise and related resources – such as leadership, best practices, research and training.

“The USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Centers of Excellence program is the first of its kind, created to recognize USOSM partner practices who consistently deliver superior patient care and clinical excellence, to encourage those characteristics in others, and to spur additional practice growth,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “We’re extremely proud of North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Michael L. Bobo, DDS, MD, FACS. This is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of their dedication to exceptional patient care and everything that goes along with maintaining true clinical excellence.”

To qualify, USOSM partner practices must apply to and receive approval from the clinical governance board, meet all eligibility criteria, pass internal inspections and meet the accreditation requirements from the AAAHC. Eligibility requirement categories include leadership, best practices, support or training for a specific area, and expertise.

Practices that achieve the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Centers of Excellence designation are focused on clinical excellence. This encompasses excellent outcomes, as well as patient-centered care, patient safety, performance improvement, interdisciplinary education, maintaining the highest standards in ethics and professionalism, and more.

“It’s extremely important to us that each USOSM partner practice embodies these standards, and this program helps ensure that,” added USOSM Chief Clinical Officer Vincent J. Perciaccante, DDS, FACS. “Meeting the stringent AAAHC requirements is the last step in receiving our Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Centers of Excellence designation. The AAAHC is the recognized leader in ambulatory health care accreditation and our third-party, accrediting partner. The AAAHC provides additional oversight for our program and helps ensure the highest levels of quality control.”

About the partner practices:

North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Michael L. Bobo, DDS, MD, FACS are led by board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons. This is the highest credential that can be obtained in the OMS specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Led by Pardeep S. Brar, DMD, North Sound Oral & Facial Surgery offers a full scope of high-quality OMS services, with particular expertise in wisdom teeth removal and dental implant placements. Dr. Brar is passionate about helping patients to improve their oral health and provides individualized treatment plans to yield the best results for each patient.

“Our patients are and have always been our top priority,” said Dr. Brar. “Achieving the AAAHC accreditation and the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Centers of Excellence designation is just a reflection of that. We’re honored to continue providing our patients with the highest quality care – it’s our job and our passion – and programs such as these enable us to continue doing that on an even deeper level, and we’re grateful for that.”

Led by Michael L. Bobo – DDS, MD, FACS – Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Michael L. Bobo, DDS, MD, FACS has served patients in Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee for more than 20 years. The practice offers a full scope of high-quality OMS services and aims to provide “superior specialty care, close to home.”

“Our goal is to enable patients who live in this region to receive local, high quality, safe and comprehensive OMS care,” said Dr. Bobo. “Becoming AAAHC certified and receiving the USOSM Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Centers of Excellence designation is an extension of that. We’re grateful for the opportunity and proud of the achievement. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to bring a project like this to fruition, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in completing it.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

